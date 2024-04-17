Bobbi and Folayan, hailing from Detroit and Dallas respectively, met studying music in LA and quickly tumbled into friendship, collaboration and, notably, a record deal. Inspired by hip hop and R&B groups like The Cheetah Girls, Salt-N-Pepa, City Girls and Chloe x Halle - just “friends having fun” - their duo formed free from the supposed “maniacal plans” of big industry execs, cemented instead by sisterhood and childhood dreams. “We both believed in our dream. Our friendship is involved in that, too,” says Bobbi. Expanding upon those that came before them, they wax lyrical over their vision for the future of hip hop. “[We hope to] twist narratives and tropes,” she says, before Folayan adds: “Hip-hop is such a big world. We hope to make our mark here.”

Arguably, they already have. Flyana Boss put bombastic wit, stylish braggadocio, authentic best friendship and a cutesy, off-piste, elven hip hop fantasy to the fore. It’s at its most concentrated across latest EP ‘This Ain’t The Album’: a five-track collection that pushes their carefree universe up to 100. Sex-positive cut ‘Candyman’ sees the duo concoct an erotic, candied daydream with Gen Z’s babygirl male archetype. “He my little sweetheart / Little gumdrop,” they sing over 2010-era rap-pop production. “He my little nutter butter / I call him lollipop.” Later, the Gwen Stefani-indebted ‘Stupendous’ is as industrial and braggy as ever (“Stupendous / I’m a star / Gather round / I need a witness”), while ‘yeaaa’ expands their remit to include massive Missy Elliott-inspired house party hits.

It’s an interim dose of fun before a bigger, world-building debut record lands, and it’s all done with the aim of making music “against the grain, against the norm, that’s creative and artistic,” says Folayan. “We’re both very whimsical and cute,” she explains. “And we’re lucky enough to have a fan base that is just as weird and cute and quirky as we are.”

Mid-tour, face-to-face with online-turned-real-life fans, Flyana Boss are on a high with no sign of descent. “It’s so crazy to hear a crowd of people know our lyrics, and that every person [there] bought a ticket to see us,” says Folayan. Bobbi continues: “A little kid rapped ‘You Wish’ to us while her mom filmed it. She said all the cuss words and everything. I loved it.” The fanfare, she muses, is all simply down to “just being themselves” on the internet. Industry plants or not, their intentions are pure. “We have watered ourselves throughout our journey, and each other. Now we want to water our fans. Let’s all grow together.”