EP Review

Flyana Boss - This Ain’t The Album

A collection that doesn’t pull the pedal from the metal but is stifled by that bite-sized TikTok formula.

Flyana Boss - This Ain’t The Album

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 29th March 2024

Label: vnclm_ / Atlantic

With even Missy Elliott backing their TikTok-viral marketing shtick - which involved darting through Disneyland and other locations behind a fisheye - and a supporting slot on Janelle Monáe’s headline tour, Flyana Boss are undoubtedly positioned to be the next big thing. The US duo, comprising Bobbi Taylor and Folayan Kunerede, have stuck to their brand of quirks ever since hip-hop sensation ‘You Wish’ steamrolled through For You pages across the globe, lip-syncing through crowds like a virtual cross-country marathon, elf ears and manic pixie-flouting outfits to boot. Latest EP ‘This Ain’t The Album’ doesn’t pull the pedal from the metal, either: its five brief tracks are indebted to the bombast of Missy and Gwen Stefani and, as a result, never lose momentum. ‘yeaaa’ is a cinematic house party; ‘Stupendous’ bolsters ‘Hollaback Girl’ hip-hop grandiosity; and the bed-creaking ‘Skateboard’ contributes to the industrial legacy of their forebears. Such energetic tracks do feel stifled, mind, by that seemingly mandatory bite-sized TikTok formula, which cuts short any time to settle into the function. But, of course, it lives up to its title - ‘This Ain’t The Album’ - and is more an hors d’oeuvre while their debut’s still cooking.

Play Video

Tags: Flyana Boss, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

BIG SPECIAL share latest track ‘BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’

BIG SPECIAL share latest track BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE’

CMAT kicks off series two of Before They Knew Better with a bang

CMAT kicks off series two of Before They Knew Better with a bang

Bob Vylan are the cover stars of DIY’s April 2024 issue!

Bob Vylan are the cover stars of DIYs April 2024 issue!

Lorde covers Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’

Lorde covers Talking Heads’ Take Me To The River’

Vampire Weekend sample Soul II Soul on latest album preview ‘Mary Boone’

Vampire Weekend sample Soul II Soul on latest album preview Mary Boone’

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY