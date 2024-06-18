Get To Know... Crystal Murray

What’s your earliest musical memory?

I was raised with an African-American dad, [who was] a saxophone player mixing soul, jazz, free jazz… between Ornette Coleman and Minnie Ripperton, music was always playing. I feel like I was born and raised with music all around me; my mom’s from the Canary Islands, [so there was also] lots of Latin sounds and Afro-Cuban music. It’s been in my blood since I was a little girl - the earliest memories I have are of seeing my dad writing music on his piano in the living room.

You hail from Paris - in terms of music, what was it like growing up there? What were/are some of your favourite venues in the city?

Paris is such a beautiful capital, and we have a beautiful alternative scene. Growing up there in such a diverse area (I grew up in the 20th [arrondissement]) really shapes you to understand that the world is so much bigger than you think; there’s a big diaspora there. I wasn’t really raised with French culture, but my big brother was listening to a lot of French rap at the time, from NTM to La Fouine - that’s the French music I know. I think our generation comes from everywhere, so there’s this beautiful melting pot in music right now; when I turned 18, I was already doing music and was hanging out at this bar called La Choppe des Artistes, where I met so many artists, from Bamao Yendé to Bonnie Banane. Rami, the owner, has this beautiful way of bringing people together. It’s still one of the best places to be in Paris, but nothing like when we all started hanging out there five years ago.

Your hot-off-the-press debut album, ‘Sad Lovers And Giants’, is difficult to pin down to a particular genre, variously incorporating elements of grunge, alt-pop, dance, gospel, and more. Can you tell us a bit about how this sonic diversity came about? Were there any particular artists you were listening to or engaging with during the writing and recording process?

The EPs I released before [acted as] research - I was still looking for this hybrid sound I wanted to do, but I think it sounded quite hectic. On this album, it’s a choice. The duality, the hybridity - every choice was made with love and passion.I think our generation can fit into any box and I like the idea of having this same energy in my music; I’m 22, I’m searching and evolving in the public eye. I make mistakes, but in these mistakes I found ideas. I started listening to other types of music that I didn’t really know about, including Massive Attack, Cocteau Twins, Jeff Buckley, Mazzy Star… As I was slowly discovering a sound that would help me build my own, I saw beauty and light in darkness. And that really struck me - mixing genres and emotions is how I feel, that’s how I connect. The rest is an experiment.