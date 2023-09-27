Get To Know... HONEYMOAN

What was the first gig you ever went to?

The first gig I ever attended was Max Normal in Cape Town. You may know him as Ninja from Die Antwoord - this was the project he had before that. Growing up in Cape Town we rarely had international artists visiting, but had a pretty healthy local music scene.

Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why)?

When we first started making music together, I had never written music or played in a band before. We weren't intending on creating something serious at the time, we were simply having fun and trying stuff out. I personally wasn't "inspired" by any artist, I didn't really even consider myself one since I'd never played in a band or written music before. Josh and Skye had played in many bands so perhaps they had more of a vision for the project. I remember Josh being inspired by Tame Impala at the time, and one of our first songs 'We' reveals some of that psychedelic influence.

You're from South Africa and had your first jam in Cape Town. What do you think of the music scene there?

I'm not super up to date with the scene there having lived out the country for a few years, but from what I can see there's a lot of great stuff happening; there's a slowly growing alternative scene which is exciting to see. We obviously left SA because there wasn't much of a scene, so hopefully it will continue to grow as more talented young people are inspired to create interesting music.

Your debut album 'Sorry Like You Mean It' is out at the end of this month, and explores your personal experiences of love and relationships. Do you find being so lyrically open in any way daunting?

Not really, when you publish a song it no longer belongs to you and you kind of become irrelevant - it turns into something that the listener imbues with their own experiences and meaning, so I don't feel too precious about exposing myself in my lyrics. A lot of people don't even listen to lyrics haha (including my band mates), so I think it's fine.

