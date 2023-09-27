HONEYMOAN - Sorry Like You Mean It

Album Review
HONEYMOAN - Sorry Like You Mean It3 Stars
For all the record’s willingness to explore, the songs’ deeper sentiments are often lost in its pilgrimage for heterogeneity.
A testament to HONEYMOAN’s commitment to the conceptual, ‘Sorry Like You Mean It’ continues the outfit’s scattershot stylistic approach. From the indie melancholy of ‘Shortcuts’ to the glitchy, disordered textures of ‘Bad News’, each track’s journey is boldly unique, with kindred resonance found among a wide palette of artists: Saâda Bonaire in ‘Pick Up / Don’t Pick Up’; Joy Crookes in the emotive, elegant ‘Seriously Good Luck With That’; St Vincent in the intricate guitars of ‘Your House Last Sunday’. Yet, for all the record’s willingness to explore, the songs’ deeper sentiments - reflections on childhood, relationship struggles, personal deep-dives - are often lost in its pilgrimage for heterogeneity.
