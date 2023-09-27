Album Review

HONEYMOAN - Sorry Like You Mean It

For all the record’s willingness to explore, the songs’ deeper sentiments are often lost in its pilgrimage for heterogeneity.

Reviewer: Angelika May

Released: 29th September 2023

Label: self-released

A testament to HONEYMOAN’s commitment to the conceptual, ‘Sorry Like You Mean It’ continues the outfit’s scattershot stylistic approach. From the indie melancholy of ‘Shortcuts’ to the glitchy, disordered textures of ‘Bad News’, each track’s journey is boldly unique, with kindred resonance found among a wide palette of artists: Saâda Bonaire in ‘Pick Up / Don’t Pick Up’; Joy Crookes in the emotive, elegant ‘Seriously Good Luck With That’; St Vincent in the intricate guitars of ‘Your House Last Sunday’. Yet, for all the record’s willingness to explore, the songs’ deeper sentiments - reflections on childhood, relationship struggles, personal deep-dives - are often lost in its pilgrimage for heterogeneity.

