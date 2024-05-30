Neu Get To Know… Nieve Ella
Anthemic indie-pop with heart-on-sleeve lyrics that are made for belting at the top of your lungs.
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
If you haven’t yet come across indie-pop’s Next Big Thing Nieve Ella, you’re in an ever-dwindling minority. Since the release of her debut EP ‘Young & Naive’ at the start of last year, her profile and devout fanbase has grown exponentially; she’s already notched up slots supporting Inhaler and Dylan, with sets at Truck, TRNSMT, and this weekend’s Primavera all on the cards for the coming festival season too. Now, following her most recent project ‘Lifetime of Wanting’, Nieve’s back in the studio busy working on some currently-under-wraps new material, so we caught up with her to find out more about her formative musical experiences and what’s to come later this year…
Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.
Fun, hot, and tends to last about three and half minutes.
You hail from the West Midlands - in terms of music, what was it like growing up there? Was there a good supply of venues in/near your hometown?
I grew up in a small village, so music wasn't that accessible. I started going to gigs in Birmingham when I was around 16 - right before lockdown - so I got a small taste of what it was about. There are some really really great musicians and bands around - a lot of indie stuff. I feel like that was such an important time for me in terms of developing my music taste; both O2 venues in Brum hold very special memories for me.
Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why?)
The main inspiration for me was Sam Fender. I went to his show in August 2021 - it was the first gig I had been to since lockdown - and after that night I created the whole of my first EP. Something just clicked whilst watching him… maybe it was the double pinter, who knows! I wrote a lot of those songs about someone I met that night in the line for Sam; if I hadn't gone to that gig, I don't think I’d even be writing this.
You kicked off 2024 by embarking on your debut headline tour. What were three things you learned on the road?
1) I have the best fanbase I could have ever asked for!
2) Patience, a lot of patience. Being on the road and being the headliner for the first time made me feel a new type of pressure.
3) It gave me this new, exciting feeling; seeing people scream and cry my lyrics back to me made me realise why I'm doing this.
At the moment, you’re in the studio working on new music! What can people expect from your upcoming releases? How would you say they compare to last year’s ‘Lifetime of Wanting’ EP?
Working on music is therapy to me, so whatever is going on in my life, I write about it. My life has changed a lot since ‘Lifetime of Wanting’, both career-wise and personal relationships-wise; it all feels a bit darker now, but in the brightest way. All I can say is that I'm very, very excited.
What’s your worst musical habit?
Playing the wrong chords on stage and still acting like it's "rock".
You’ve just played DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park! Tell us your number one ‘must pack’ festi essential.
I always remember my camcorder, to capture as much as I can. Festivals are so special and each one is different - at the point I'm at in my career, I find that the stages we play vary in size, and it's just so fun to experience that. It keeps me humble!
Musically or otherwise, what are you most looking forward to for the rest of this year?
For people to hear what I've working on…
Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner - what are you having?
A roast dinner - the whole lot.
Nieve Ella's most recent single, 'The Things We Say', is out now.
