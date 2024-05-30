Get To Know... Nieve Ella

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

Fun, hot, and tends to last about three and half minutes.

You hail from the West Midlands - in terms of music, what was it like growing up there? Was there a good supply of venues in/near your hometown?

I grew up in a small village, so music wasn't that accessible. I started going to gigs in Birmingham when I was around 16 - right before lockdown - so I got a small taste of what it was about. There are some really really great musicians and bands around - a lot of indie stuff. I feel like that was such an important time for me in terms of developing my music taste; both O2 venues in Brum hold very special memories for me.

Who were some artists that inspired you when you were just starting out (and why?)

The main inspiration for me was Sam Fender. I went to his show in August 2021 - it was the first gig I had been to since lockdown - and after that night I created the whole of my first EP. Something just clicked whilst watching him… maybe it was the double pinter, who knows! I wrote a lot of those songs about someone I met that night in the line for Sam; if I hadn't gone to that gig, I don't think I’d even be writing this.

You kicked off 2024 by embarking on your debut headline tour. What were three things you learned on the road?

1) I have the best fanbase I could have ever asked for!

2) Patience, a lot of patience. Being on the road and being the headliner for the first time made me feel a new type of pressure.

3) It gave me this new, exciting feeling; seeing people scream and cry my lyrics back to me made me realise why I'm doing this.