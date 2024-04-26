Get To Know... Nxdia

Tell us about the first gig you ever went to: Who was playing? Where was it? Who did you go with?

I went to see Jon Bellion when I was 14! The show genuinely made my brain feel wide awake for what felt like the first time in a while at that point. Being in that room and hearing his music live with my best friend at the time, after listening to it for so long, made me realise how much I was missing out on by not going to gigs. It was at the O2 Academy in Manchester and I wore heeled boots (rookie move), but I was jumping and screaming along the whole time. I think it cemented that performing was definitely a huge part of my love for music.



Your previous single ‘She Likes A Boy’ sees you sing in Arabic as well as English. Why was this bilingual element important to include in the track which introduced you to many listeners?

I don’t hear Arabic so much in modern music, but there’s more and more cool artists including the language in their output. For me, it was just about paralleling the mental dialogue I have with something that I feel represents me - my songs and music. I speak in Arabic and English with my mum (which is the same for my internal monologue), and I also grew up listening to French, Spanish, and Korean music. I don't think language has ever been a barrier stopping me from enjoying or relating to a song. Also, including Arabic in a blatantly queer song feels really good - like I'm patting a 12 year old me on the head and saying 'everything will work out just fine, even if you decide to share this piece of you'.



What’s the story behind your first instrument?

Ahh, it was a classical guitar I got a little later in my teens - it was great and I still have it. But singing random melodies and writing was always my first instrument. I love creating sounds; when I was younger I used to sing all the time, not particularly because I was good at it, but rather I loved performing and writing so much that I began to process my voice as an instrument in my mind.



You recently played in Leeds with HotWax and Aziya as part of DIY’s 2024 Now + Next tour! What’s the best and worst/funniest experience you’ve had on stage?

That was so much fun! It was my first time playing in Leeds too which was cool, and they were both so good! The best experiences are usually when I hear people sing loudly back to me; the crowd singing along always catches me off guard, and I can't keep a smile off my face if I try. The only negative thing I have to say about that performance is how often I tripped up on stage! I never really fall, but that day I did a few times.

