Are there people that either of you take inspiration from as performers when you’re on stage?

Tallulah: Definitely when we were growing up. I remember on my birthday we saw Starcrawler and Arrow the frontwoman was just like, WOW. On stage, you can just be yourself but there’s another part of you that comes out where you can do whatever you want and you get this weird confidence that you don’t really have.

Lola: The amount of gigs we’ve done now, the confidence has grown. We still get nervous but we’re used to it now. Even a year ago, if you watched us, we’d have been very shy.

Tallulah: But also, if I’m on a stage without Lola and Alfie, that’s terrifying. When we were on tour with Royal Blood, I had to play a song with them every night on guitar and I would be SO scared. Absolutely terrified. So it’s having those people you’ve always been on stage with there with you that gives you that confidence.

Joe: I defo agree with that. I see it as a chance to act in a way that you can’t act in public otherwise you’ll get arrested. It’s a chance to go a bit fucking mad; if you get over the line of the nerves, you might as well go full whack.

Have there been any rock’n’roll injuries along the way?

Tallulah: I always have injuries but they’re not even from being on stage. I’m just a very clumsy person. There are lots of broken toes and cuts…

Is there any established tour bus etiquette in the HotWax and Big Special buses?

Tallulah: Alfie wishes!

Lola: Me and Tallulah aren’t allowed in the front, we have to sit in the back. We spill everything.

Tallulah: We’re gross. I feel bad… We’re just a bit slobbish…

Lola: We don’t EAT slobbish, we just drop things and chat shit. We travel in a van and all the rows in the back have all the luggage on it, and then we’ll find a pot of hummus that’s been there all tour.

Joe: Our van is just us fighting for the window seat so we can have a ciggy. Lots of sandwiches, lots of meal deals. We try to rotate albums so everyone gets a go. We’ve been listening to a lot of the post-trad Irish stuff coming out like Lankum and Lisa O’Neill.

Lola: We’ll listen to bands on the line-ups that we’re playing, so we know what they’re like.