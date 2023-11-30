HotWax and Big Special are headlining DIY’s Now & Next Tour 2024!

Get your 2024 diaries out, because we’ve got some red hot shows to add to your spring gigging calendar! Next April, we’ll be going out on the road for our annual Now & Next Tour in partnership with Kilimanjaro, with two of the country’s most exciting new bands at the helm: HotWax and Big Special.

Split into two legs, Black Country punk duo Big Special will lead the first five dates, with support from special guests Grandma’s House and more artists TBA. Kicking off on Wednesday 3rd April at Cardiff’s Club Ifor Bach, they’ll then head to Oxford, Sheffield, Brighton and Southampton throughout the rest of Week One.

Passing the baton over, fiery rock trio HotWax will then top the bill for the second half of the tour, with support from special guest Aziya and more to come. They begin their run on Tuesday 9th April at Birkenhead Future Yard, with further shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds.

Following on from last year’s Now & Next Tour with Lynks and VLURE, it’s bound to be a raucous and celebratory run from two of DIY’s most hotly tipped new faves.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 at all shows and go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 1st December) via myticket.com.

Check out the full run of dates below and we’ll see you down the front.

APRIL

w/ Big Special and Grandma’s House

03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

04 Oxford, Bullingdon

05 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studio

06 Brighton, Green Door Store

07 Southampton, Joiners

w/ HotWax and Aziya

09 Birkenhead, Future Yard

10 Manchester, Deaf Institute

11 Glasgow, Stereo

12 Newcastle, Cluny

13 Leeds, Wardrobe