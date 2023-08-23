Get To Know... Oscar Browne

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

I enjoy brisk walks in the mountains and late night fires. Always down to folk on the first date.

What's your earliest musical memory?

I remember crashing about on a drum kit when I was about 4, trying to play along to my dad shredding out a face melting guitar solo.

You're a founding member of folk collective Broadside Hacks - what's the folk scene in the UK like at the moment? Who are some artists you'd recommend?

Broadside Hacks have put on some great people recently... check out Clara Mann, shovel dance collective, Gwennifer Raymond.

'If Only' will be your debut solo EP. How have you found the experience of working solo rather than in a band?

I’ve always written my own solo stuff so it felt quite natural really and quite freeing. Having said that, the EP wouldn’t be the same without Jack, Rick, and Rian, who play in the band and have made such an impact to the music.

What inspirations outside of music have an impact on your songwriting?

I’d say pretty much anything that changes my mood.

You've recently been on tour with Gently Tender and Prima Queen. What are your favourite and least favourite things about touring?

It’s always exciting going to new places or even the same venues, but there are new people in the crowd who have come to see you. My least favourite thing would have to be the WHSmith sandwiches that seem to occupy all service stations.

We're coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?

Pie and mash.

'If Only' is out on 20th October via So Young Records; watch the lyric video to 'Somebody Else' below.

