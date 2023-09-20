Festivals

Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals will take to the DIY stage for The Great Escape’s First Fifty launch

Showcasing some of this year’s most exciting new artists, the pre-festival knees up will also see performances from King Isis, Big Special, Oscar Browne and many more.

20th September 2023

Big Special, Cardinals, King Isis, Oscar Browne, Picture Parlour, Trout, The Great Escape, News, Festivals

On 15th November, East London will become even more of a live music hub, as The Great Escape launches its 2024 festival with a series of First Fifty showcases. Taking place across eight venues, the event will platform a selection of the first fifty artists announced to play Brighton’s annual new music celebration next May - including Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals, who DIY will host on our very own stage at The Victoria.

Elsewhere on the lineup, Big Special and King Isis will be taking to MOTH Club’s gold-spangled stage, while Oscar Browne, Gia Ford, Emmeline, LVRA, and many more will grace beloved East London venues such as Folklore, Paper Dress Vintage, Two Palms, and the Shacklewell Arms.

Tickets for each of the First Fifty gigs are available to purchase here; it promises to be a memorable night of the best new music around, so what are you waiting for? We’ll see you at The Victoria on the 15th!

Tags: Big Special, Cardinals, King Isis, Oscar Browne, Picture Parlour, Trout, The Great Escape, News, Festivals

Latest News

Talk Show drop newest track ‘Closer’

Talk Show drop newest track Closer

HotWax announce new EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’

HotWax announce new EP Invite Me, Kindly

Crawlers release new track ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’

Crawlers release new track Would You Come To My Funeral

Viji shares new single and video for ‘Karaoke’

Viji shares new single and video for Karaōke

Griff schedules special London headline show for next month

Griff schedules special London headline show for next month

Read More

Interview

Get To Know… Trout

Get To Know… Trout

To mark the release of their debut EP 'Colourpicker', Trout tells us all about first gigs, bad habits, and the creative advantages of having synesthesia.

31st August 2023, 2:56pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY