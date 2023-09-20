Festivals
Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals will take to the DIY stage for The Great Escape’s First Fifty launch
Showcasing some of this year’s most exciting new artists, the pre-festival knees up will also see performances from King Isis, Big Special, Oscar Browne and many more.
On 15th November, East London will become even more of a live music hub, as The Great Escape launches its 2024 festival with a series of First Fifty showcases. Taking place across eight venues, the event will platform a selection of the first fifty artists announced to play Brighton’s annual new music celebration next May - including Picture Parlour, Trout, and Cardinals, who DIY will host on our very own stage at The Victoria.
Elsewhere on the lineup, Big Special and King Isis will be taking to MOTH Club’s gold-spangled stage, while Oscar Browne, Gia Ford, Emmeline, LVRA, and many more will grace beloved East London venues such as Folklore, Paper Dress Vintage, Two Palms, and the Shacklewell Arms.
Tickets for each of the First Fifty gigs are available to purchase here; it promises to be a memorable night of the best new music around, so what are you waiting for? We’ll see you at The Victoria on the 15th!
