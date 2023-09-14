What’s your earliest musical memory?

My parents are always listening to music, they always have the radio [on] what would be our Spanish BBC 4. So they rarely played a record from start to finish. My dad always says he hates what he calls “tinned music” cause he likes the live factor about the radio. So I don’t remember a specific record that my parents would play all the time, but my dad would record his favourite shows on tape to be able to listen again, although he never did. There was this show when I was about 4 or 5 where the host would think of a word and play songs that contained that word. I remember the one with the word “sun” where they played 'Here Comes The Sun' by The Beatles, and I loved the feeling that the song gave me and asked for it again and again. But as it was a radio show that we had taped, and my dad didn’t want to ruin the tape - or that was the excuse - I would have to listen to the whole thing and wait for the song to come up. So I remember sitting down waiting and then getting sooo excited when hearing the start of it.

Which artists have most inspired you around this new project?

For 'EP01' I was listening to The Strokes, Billie Holiday, Bodega, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Spoon, Amy Winehouse, Dean Martin, Public Access TV… And for the second EP I’ve been more into Shame, Bombay Bicycle Club, LCD Soundsystem, New Order, IDLES, PJ Harvey, of Montreal, Suicide…

‘EP01’ came out last year; can you tell us a little bit about what went into creating it? What did you hope to achieve with it?

It really was one of the best experiences ever. As I was still part of Hinds when I started it, the pressure was completely off. I was already doing all the things you want to do when you have a band, so I just wanted to see what it felt like writing and recording my own songs and I loved it. For a very long time it stayed like that, just as something to enjoy and not feel pressured by. So at the beginning I just felt excited to have been able to record something and actually liking it and then it being out. Now I’m more ambitious about it and I want to put more work and effort on it, but at the beginning, it was super chill.

What track are you most proud of from the EP?

Mmmm it keeps changing but right now 'Checkmate' makes me feel like I did something cool.

Who would be your dream collaborator in the future?

Right now, The Hellp.

