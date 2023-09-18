Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby shine at the latest SON Estrella Galicia showcase

Bridging the gap between this capital and Madrid, the current series of gigs hosted by SON Estrella Galicia bring together music and beer - natural bedfellows if there ever were two - for memorable nights which showcase exciting new artists from both sides of the Channel.

And the latest iteration is no different: heading over to Hackney in the late afternoon sun, it’s as if the SON Estrella Galicia team have blessed us with some unseasonable Spanish warmth. Over at record shop / bar hybrid The BBE Store - a stone’s throw from tonight’s venue, Paper Dress Vintage - us amateurs are put through our palatal paces with a unique beer tasting experience, during which we learn how brewing ingredients are not so different from the instruments in a band; whether talking about beer or music, both are a delicate balance of their constituent parts.

Paper Dress is busy from the off, no doubt down to the allure of aromatic beer-matched street food and the DJ stylings of psych collective Mandrake Handshake. The buzzy courtyard quickly empties, however, as soon as we’re informed that the first band of the evening - Madrid’s Shanghai Baby - are about to take to the stage. The project of former Hinds bassist Ade Martin, they power through material from last year’s debut ‘EP01’, as well as trying out newer cuts and unreleased tracks for size. As their first ever London gig, it’s incredibly well-received, and recent single ‘Is This The Right Time’ is a particular highlight: its scrappy, Strokes-esque guitars inject some movement into the packed crowd, while Ade’s accented vocals bring depth and texture to the song’s English lyrics.

