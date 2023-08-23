News

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

It’s the latest in a series of live nights hosted at the Hackney venue, in partnership with the Spanish beer brand.

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby
Photo: Lydia Robinson

23rd August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Los Bitchos, Mandrake Handshake, Prima Queen, Shanghai Baby, News

SON Estrella Galicia and Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage have shared news of their next live showcase, which will take place on 14th September and feature performances from Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby (the new project of former Hinds member Ade Martín), as well as DJ sets from Los Bitchos, Mandrake Handshake, and Jeff Higgins/BBE Music.

Having hosted three London events in the past year and put on artists such as Jessica Winter and Miss Tiny, the partnership between SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage is fast becoming a staple in the capital’s music calendar. Of it, Estrella Galicia’s Victor Mantiñán has said: “SON Estrella Galicia is Estrella Galicia’s music project, which was born out of passion for music, beer, and positive impact. For this music and beer event at Paper Dress Vintage, a vintage clothing shop, we want to generate conversation about sustainable fashion and the importance of thinking about giving clothes a second life vs fast fashion.”

In addition to music, the evening will also feature a limited second-hand clothing pop-up, live recycling demonstrations, a beer tasting workshop, and sustainable food from local restaurant Yellow Warbler Coffee.

Tickets are available via Dice here.

Watch the official video for Prima Queen’s ‘Eclipse’ below.

Tags: Los Bitchos, Mandrake Handshake, Prima Queen, Shanghai Baby, News

Latest News

Holly Humberstone to play intimate ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Holly Humberstone to play intimate Paint My Bedroom Black’ launch tour

Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP

Soccer Mommy announces Karaōke Night’ EP

Another Sky share latest single ‘Burn The Way’

Another Sky share latest single Burn The Way

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single ‘Punk’s Dead’

SOFT PLAY are back with punchy new single Punk’s Dead

hemlocke springs announces new EP ‘going…going…GONE!’

hemlocke springs announces new EP going…going…GONE!

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY