SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage announce next show with Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby

SON Estrella Galicia and Hackney’s Paper Dress Vintage have shared news of their next live showcase, which will take place on 14th September and feature performances from Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby (the new project of former Hinds member Ade Martín), as well as DJ sets from Los Bitchos, Mandrake Handshake, and Jeff Higgins/BBE Music.

Having hosted three London events in the past year and put on artists such as Jessica Winter and Miss Tiny, the partnership between SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage is fast becoming a staple in the capital’s music calendar. Of it, Estrella Galicia’s Victor Mantiñán has said: “SON Estrella Galicia is Estrella Galicia’s music project, which was born out of passion for music, beer, and positive impact. For this music and beer event at Paper Dress Vintage, a vintage clothing shop, we want to generate conversation about sustainable fashion and the importance of thinking about giving clothes a second life vs fast fashion.”

In addition to music, the evening will also feature a limited second-hand clothing pop-up, live recycling demonstrations, a beer tasting workshop, and sustainable food from local restaurant Yellow Warbler Coffee.

Tickets are available via Dice here.



Watch the official video for Prima Queen’s ‘Eclipse’ below.