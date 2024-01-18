Get To Know... Terra Twin

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

First round is on me if I’m on your dad’s playlist.



What was the first song that you developed an obsession for?

'Agoraphobia' by Deerhunter. I love how the lyrics are so dark and the melody is so expansive and uplifting.



Your tracks - as well as their accompanying videos - are tinged with elements of Americana and nostalgia. What else do you draw creative inspiration from?

Nostalgia is something that has always fascinated me with music - it always transports me to a specific time and place. I think this EP is all about self-elevation, normalising feeling wonky and blurry. A lot of inspiration comes from music that I grew up listening to, so it felt nice to have that as the backdrop for our first body of work.



Can you tell us a bit more about the process of writing and recording 'Head Leaking'? Has its release been a long time coming?

'Head Leaking' is the first time we went to a studio together as a band and worked alongside a producer. It was a melting pot of ideas, and the EP came together in a really collaborative way. We have been sitting on it for a while, so we're really excited for it to be out.



What's your worst musical habit?

People noodling when rehearsing.



The EP comes out next week - what else have you got in the pipeline for 2024?

We're going on tour around the UK for the first time! We’ve also been working on some new music, so hopefully there’ll be another release.



Finally, we're coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?

Fez Mangal.