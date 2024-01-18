Neu Get To Know… Terra Twin
Americana-tinged indie from the heart of London town.
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
This week, we meet Terra Twin - the London quartet primed to fill a Parquet Courts-shaped hole in your playlists. Having notched up support slots for the likes of L’objectif and HighSchool, they’re now on the brink of releasing their debut EP ‘Head Leaking’, which boasts James Dring on production (Gorillaz, Self Esteem, Sorry, Jamie T) and explores the struggle to find mental peace amidst the near-constant stimulation of our digital age.
The band are also expanding their live horizons beyond the capital for the first time next month, stopping off in Bristol, Nottingham, and Manchester before returning home to conclude their inaugural mini-tour. But before they hit the road, they tell us a little more about the story so far…
Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.
First round is on me if I’m on your dad’s playlist.
What was the first song that you developed an obsession for?
'Agoraphobia' by Deerhunter. I love how the lyrics are so dark and the melody is so expansive and uplifting.
Your tracks - as well as their accompanying videos - are tinged with elements of Americana and nostalgia. What else do you draw creative inspiration from?
Nostalgia is something that has always fascinated me with music - it always transports me to a specific time and place. I think this EP is all about self-elevation, normalising feeling wonky and blurry. A lot of inspiration comes from music that I grew up listening to, so it felt nice to have that as the backdrop for our first body of work.
Can you tell us a bit more about the process of writing and recording 'Head Leaking'? Has its release been a long time coming?
'Head Leaking' is the first time we went to a studio together as a band and worked alongside a producer. It was a melting pot of ideas, and the EP came together in a really collaborative way. We have been sitting on it for a while, so we're really excited for it to be out.
What's your worst musical habit?
People noodling when rehearsing.
The EP comes out next week - what else have you got in the pipeline for 2024?
We're going on tour around the UK for the first time! We’ve also been working on some new music, so hopefully there’ll be another release.
Finally, we're coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?
Fez Mangal.
'Head Leaking' comes out on 26th January, and you can catch Terra Twin live on the following dates:
JANUARY 2024
19 Bristol, The Lanes
FEBRUARY 2024
20 Nottingham, Chameleon Arts Cafe
21 Manchester, The Castle Hotel
27 London, The Lower Third
