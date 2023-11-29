Get To Know... Yasmin Hass

You've got familial connections to Australia, London, Jamaica, and Germany. How do you think these different cultures and identities inform your work?

Being born into these cultures and backgrounds means I’m lucky enough to have been influenced by so many different musical styles growing up. I think this is why I found it challenging at first, in my musical journey, figuring out what kind of music I wanted to create in terms of genre, as I’m influenced by so many. But I’ve realised I can use it to my advantage, as one's artist project doesn’t have to be as black and white as sometimes I feel the industry wants it to be. As long as I’m proud of what I’ve written, that’s enough. I can have a level of playfulness and fluidity in my music, which I think only adds to the allure.

What's a mantra you write (or live) by?

Well the one that comes to mind is the first line of my single ‘Cleo’: "Get out of my head and into my heart". Any time in my life where I’ve applied this lesson, I’ve been most true to myself. It’s easy to get caught up in one’s own thoughts, and overthinking is a specialty of mine. That’s why this mantra is particularly important for me to put into practice - I’ve begun making a conscious effort to apply these lyrics to my life on a daily basis.

Are there any other artists breaking through at the moment that you take inspiration from?

Olivia Dean! I love her voice and music so much. During lockdown she saved my sister and me - we’d have her music on repeat. I also love that she’s constantly smiling on her social media, it’s so refreshing.

Finally, we're coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?

Anyone that knows me, knows that I’m obsessed with pasta. But… to impress, I’d say pulled spiced lamb with homemade flat bread and tzatziki, along with a tahini salad. Oh and then a cheesecake (my mum’s secret recipe), which is my favourite dessert in the world… which might be quite rogue alongside the main, but I’m here for it.