There were times when Lucy Rose never thought she would release an album again. After wrapping up the supporting tour for 2019’s ‘No Words Left’, the Brighton-based singer gave birth to her first child, Otis, in the summer of 2021, but soon found herself incapacitated by overwhelming back pain.

After doctors had been slow to come to her aid, Lucy would end up paying for her own MRI scan, which revealed the shocking truth: she had eight fractured vertebrae, and was quickly diagnosed with a rare form of pregnancy-induced osteoporosis.



Tending to her infant son while racked with such unbearable pain, music could not have been further from her mind for a spell. Gradually, sitting at a piano with Otis began to bring her joy, and she found that the sounds she gravitated toward were necessarily positive and escapist.

Since then, she regained the bug, and began writing feverishly. At the invitation of rapper and producer Logic, she spent a fruitful week recording in New York, before another flurry of activity at Paul Weller’s Surrey studio. She soon reached out to Kwes (who’s produced the likes of Sampha, Loyle Carner and more), who could not resist the intoxicating defiance of Rose’s new material and agreed to produce what would become her hard-earned masterpiece of a fourth album, ‘This Ain’t the Way You Go Out’.

It is a record made by and about the indomitable spirit of a new mother, where loose, jazz-tinged freedom fuses with Lucy’s melodic grace. On the week of the album’s release, DIY caught up with Rose and Kwes to discuss their collaborative style and the satisfaction of carving a positive path out of the biggest challenge of your life.