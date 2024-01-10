Bombay Bicycle Club team up with friends on forthcoming EP ‘Fantasies

Hot on the heels of their triumphant recent LP ‘My Big Day’, Bombay Bicycle Club have shared the news that they’ll be releasing a Bombay & Friends EP - entitled ‘Fantasies’ - on 23rd February via Mmm Records… / AWAL. It’s set to feature collaborations with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann, with the latter featuring on new single ‘Fantasneeze’ (out now).

“When we decided to hold ‘Fantasneeze’ back for its own release after the album, we kept working and finished off three other songs in short order”, the band have said of the project. “We think of this as a Bombay & Friends release because each song has a good friend of the band singing on it. Some are old friends with long-term, close associations to the band (Lucy Rose for instance), while Matilda Mann is a newer collaborator (having contacted Jack to do some co-writing initially a couple years ago). It’s also very much a continuation of ‘My Big Day’ as it was recorded around the same time and mixed by Dave Fridmann.”

‘Fantasies’ EP tracklist:

1. Fantasneeze (feat. Matilda Mann)

2. Blindfold (feat. Liz Lawrence)

3. Willow (feat. Lucy Rose)

4. Better Now (feat. Rae Morris)

You can listen to ‘Fantasneeze’ and read more about Bombay discussing their sixth album ‘My Big Day’ in the interview below.