Bombay Bicycle Club team up with friends on forthcoming EP ‘Fantasies’
Their tour of the UK and Ireland kicks off at the end of the month.
Hot on the heels of their triumphant recent LP ‘My Big Day’, Bombay Bicycle Club have shared the news that they’ll be releasing a Bombay & Friends EP - entitled ‘Fantasies’ - on 23rd February via Mmm Records… / AWAL. It’s set to feature collaborations with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann, with the latter featuring on new single ‘Fantasneeze’ (out now).
“When we decided to hold ‘Fantasneeze’ back for its own release after the album, we kept working and finished off three other songs in short order”, the band have said of the project. “We think of this as a Bombay & Friends release because each song has a good friend of the band singing on it. Some are old friends with long-term, close associations to the band (Lucy Rose for instance), while Matilda Mann is a newer collaborator (having contacted Jack to do some co-writing initially a couple years ago). It’s also very much a continuation of ‘My Big Day’ as it was recorded around the same time and mixed by Dave Fridmann.”
‘Fantasies’ EP tracklist:
1. Fantasneeze (feat. Matilda Mann)
2. Blindfold (feat. Liz Lawrence)
3. Willow (feat. Lucy Rose)
4. Better Now (feat. Rae Morris)
You can listen to ‘Fantasneeze’ and read more about Bombay discussing their sixth album ‘My Big Day’ in the interview below.
Additionally, the band are set to hit the road at the end of the month for a celebratory UK/IE tour, before heading across the pond for a series of live dates too - catch them on the following dates:
JANUARY 2024
29 Belfast, The Telegraph Building
30 Dublin, 3 Olympia Theatre (sold out)
31 Dublin, 3 Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
02 Birmingham, O2 Academy
03 Brighton, Centre
05 Bristol, Beacon
06 Nottingham, Rock City
08 Sheffield, O2 Academy
09 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
10 Cambridge, Corn Exchange (sold out)
12 Glasgow, Barrowland (sold out)
15 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
16 Manchester, O2 Apollo
17 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
18 Cardiff, Great Hall
MARCH 2024
04 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl
05 Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse
07 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
08 Austin, TX, Emo’s Austin
09 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
10 Omaha, NE, The Admiral
11 Lawrence, KS, Liberty Hall
13 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
14 Chicago, IL, Metro
15 Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall
16 Montreal, QC, Beanfield Theatre
18 Boston, MA, Royale Boston
19 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
20 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
21 Washingston, DC, CLUB
APRIL 2024
30 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
MAY 2024
01 Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
03 Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre
04 Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
05 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
06 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory
08 Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater
09 Denver, cO, Ogden Theatre, Denver
10 Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Court Block Party
12 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
13 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
14 Santa Ana, CA, Observatory Santa Ana
15 Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether
17 Mexico City, Auditorio BB
18 Zapopan, Guanamor Teatro Studio
JUNE 2024
29 Luxembourg, Neinmenster
29 Siren’s Call 2024, Luxembourg
JULY 2024
12 London, Alexandra Palace Park
