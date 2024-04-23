One of the other ways you’ve opened up the sound on this one is with some of the guests you’ve brought in; there’s Owen Pallett playing violin on the opener, ‘No Reservation/Love Comes Crashing’, and then there’s Amber Webber from Black Mountain singing on the closing track, ‘Light Your Way Home’. Does having these multi-talented friends make you think about how you can expand your songwriting?

Yeah, I think we’d reached a place of thinking, “why not try this or that?” If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, but if you don’t open yourself up to exploring these new possibilities and how they might reshape your sound or spark other ideas, then you might be missing opportunities that could offer you a million different pathways to go down that weren’t there before. You start to think about longevity after you’ve been a band for a long time. We want to explore as much as we can now, whereas before maybe something like a string arrangement just straight up wouldn’t have occurred to us.



Alex’s lyrics seem more personal than they’ve ever been this time around; how is it to observe that as somebody who’s been his friend for so many years?

I can’t speak to that content entirely; it’s not my place to say on record what’s literal and what isn’t. What I will say is that there’s a noticeable sort of openness in his words that is really wonderful; it suits the album well. There’s a morbid beauty to it.

We’ve come to expect thunderously loud punk energy at METZ gigs; will the fact that some of these songs are a little softer and more nuanced in places change up how the live show works?

Well, that’s something that throws up its own limitations, because we only have three pairs of hands between us, but we try to revel in those limitations. It means we can make these songs into something entirely their own - we kind of felt them to be their own beast, which often means they’ll be something different to the record. That can be an asset. So I’d expect some of the songs to be true to the album, where we can do them justice that way, and others to be reinterpreted a little bit, maybe translated in a unique way. But as always, whatever we do, it’ll still be a high-energy show.

