The pair live on different coasts of the US and give a brief snort of laughter followed by a succinct “No” when asked if they’re the sort of people that write all the time, outside of directly working towards an album. It means that when they do come together, they come together for a reason. “We’re not a prolific band,” says VanWyngarden. “Every album that we make is pretty much the exact amount of songs that we have. I think if we didn’t feel the connection and we didn’t feel that the music was meeting the standards of who we are and what our band is, we wouldn’t make it. It’s a testament to our friendship that our creative relationship has persevered over half of our lives.”

They describe ‘Loss of Life’ as an album that, having come to the end of their previous record contract with Columbia, came with zero pressure. If they didn’t want to make anything, they didn’t have to; feeling free and unburdened by external force, it allowed them to “get back to some of the more naive, jokey or lighthearted [parts] of the band that, when you’re wrapped up in your own bubble and touring all the time and promoting yourself, [is easy to lose]”.

There’s perhaps no greater underlining of this reignited sense of fun than the all-singing, all-dancing show that MGMT concocted for last year’s Just Like Heaven festival: Pasadena’s indie-leaning answer to When We Were Young. Revisiting ‘Oracular Spectacular’ in full, the “community theatre-inspired” show featured paper mache-headed versions of their younger selves, a troupe of ribbon-wafting dancers, and an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for a record that, more than perhaps any of that era, felt absolutely in thrall to the giddy, wide-eyed feeling of being young with the world at your feet.

“At first we started thinking about it a little bit cynically, having this fatalistic approach to it, but then the more we dug into mining our past and figuring out how to relate to that and come to terms with it, the more fun we started having with it,” says Goldwasser. “One of the big parts of remaking that record was we opened up our old demo files from back then - which somehow we were still able to open, which was pretty impressive!” he notes with a laugh. “And it was this perfectly preserved time capsule of who we were at that time. I had just moved to New York - I guess we both had - so there was this similar feeling of possibility and being overwhelmed and confused by everything. It was a cool combination of looking at it like, ‘Wow, I was so young and didn’t know anything back then’, but also being fascinated with these people that are still somehow us.”

17 years on from the record that made them stars, the sentiments that permeated the cheeky refrain of ‘Time To Pretend’ have all essentially come true. MGMT made some music; they made some money; they found some models for, if not wives, then girlfriends at least. Even the more wistful moments of the track, of missing “the boredom and the freedom” of a simpler pre-fame life, have worked their way into the band’s narrative along the way. But though VanWyngarden and Goldwasser have maintained a career that’s turned fantasy into reality, it’s the playfulness they’ve returned to over recent years that feels like the greatest victory. “We’ve got the vision / Now let’s have some fun,” sang MGMT back in 2007. In some ways, it’s the same as it ever was.

