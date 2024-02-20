News
MGMT join forces with Christine and the Queens for final LP preview ‘Dancing In Babylon’
It’s the first ever duet on an MGMT album.
Ahead of the arrival of their imminent new album ‘Loss Of Life’ (which hits shelves this Friday, 23rd February), MGMT have teamed up with Chris of Christine and the Queens for a final pre-release single entitled ‘Dancing In Babylon’.
Speaking about his contribution to the emotionally powerful new cut, Chris has said: “I always loved MGMT’s multiverse, their freedom and talent, their limpid songwriting and killer soundscapes. Regal, inspiring.
“When they reached out for this power ballad, I was honored and also excited to dive into their dream, because I have the same all-encompassing approach with my work. I loved the backstory of the lyrics as well, and I work my lower register here more than usual. I felt invited into their cool movie, and I’m glad to be now a part of the galaxy. Let’s work on more love in the love galaxy.”
The track is also accompanied by an epic narrative video, directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Ray Tintori and featuring the actors John Cameron Mitchell and Julian Morris. Check it out here:
‘Dancing In Babylon’ follows MGMT’s previous singles ‘Mother Nature, ‘Bubblegum Dog’, and ‘Nothing To Declare’, while the ‘Loss Of Life’ LP itself is the duo’s first in six years, since 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’.
You can read more about ‘Loss Of Life’ in our full interview with MGMT by grabbing a copy of our February 2024 print mag here.
Read More
The Last Dinner Party are the cover stars of DIY’s February 2024 issue!
Our first issue of the new year also features Crawlers, IDLES, Yard Act, Remi Wolf and loads more.
29th January 2024, 4:00pm
Tracks: Sheer Mag, Fat Dog, Jamie xx and more
Our weekly roundup of the past seven days' biggest and best new single releases is back for 2024.
12th January 2024, 6:00pm
MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track ‘Nothing To Declare’
It stars disability awareness campaigner Inga Petry.
11th January 2024, 11:25am
Christine and the Queens drop joyful cover of Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’
He's described the reinterpretation as "our PUNK gesture for a better future".
3rd January 2024, 12:35pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Lime Garden — One More Thing
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.