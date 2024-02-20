MGMT join forces with Christine and the Queens for final LP preview ‘Dancing In Babylon’

Ahead of the arrival of their imminent new album ‘Loss Of Life’ (which hits shelves this Friday, 23rd February), MGMT have teamed up with Chris of Christine and the Queens for a final pre-release single entitled ‘Dancing In Babylon’.

Speaking about his contribution to the emotionally powerful new cut, Chris has said: “I always loved MGMT’s multiverse, their freedom and talent, their limpid songwriting and killer soundscapes. Regal, inspiring.

“When they reached out for this power ballad, I was honored and also excited to dive into their dream, because I have the same all-encompassing approach with my work. I loved the backstory of the lyrics as well, and I work my lower register here more than usual. I felt invited into their cool movie, and I’m glad to be now a part of the galaxy. Let’s work on more love in the love galaxy.”

The track is also accompanied by an epic narrative video, directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Ray Tintori and featuring the actors John Cameron Mitchell and Julian Morris. Check it out here: