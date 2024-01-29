The Last Dinner Party are the cover stars of DIY’s February 2024 issue!

If you’ve yet to hear about The Last Dinner Party, honestly, where have you been? It’s not often that it feels as though the stars align and one band single-handedly sweep up all of new music’s accolades in one giddy flourish, but when it does happen, you know there’s something special afoot. Ever since they started out on London’s live circuit, offering up their hedonistic, theatrical wares to anyone lucky enough to get in, they’ve been on our radar as the Next Big Thing™, so it’s an absolute pleasure to welcome the quintet to our first cover of 2024 in celebration of their gorgeous debut.

“I believe that the instinct in humans that searches for meaning and community through religion is the same part that looks for understanding in music,” the band’s Abigail Morris shares. “I think it’s that innate need for something bigger than oneself. It’s the same thing; the soul-searching and feeling of fulfilment that people find in music is the same as that offered by religion.”

Elsewhere this month, we’re back with a bang! We dig deep into the disillusionment that inspired Yard Act’s second LP, catch up with Crawlers about the release of their long-awaited debut album, and find out why IDLES’ Joe Talbot is feeling the love on the band’s latest. Plus, we speak to indie icons MGMT about their fifth record ‘Loss Of Life’, find out how friendship is at the heart of Lime Garden’s inaugural album, and get up close and personal with serpentwithfeet.

And if that’s not enough, we’re also looking ahead to what’s shaping up to be a cracking year in new music, with exciting things on the horizon for (relative) newcomers Lambrini Girls, SPIDER and Kaeto, and new releases from DIY faves like Remi Wolf, Rachel Chinouriri and Bob Vylan. It hasn’t been a quiet start to 2024 over on the live front, either - in the mag, you can find out what’s gone down at our Hello 2024 gig series this month, as well as explore some of our fave sets from ESNS Festival and relive Bring Me The Horizon’s monster O2 gig.

And, if you’re anything like Team DIY, you’ll have spent the last few weeks nigh-on addicted to watching The Traitors. So naturally, we invited none other than Brian (“Am I or amnt I?”) to curate his once-in-a-lifetime dream gig for our back page.

To sink your teeth into all of that and more, just click the button below to grab a print copy of our February 2024 mag (or order via our online shop instead). You'll even get a FREE reversible A3 poster of The Last Dinner Party and Crawlers with your print order, while stocks last.


