The way Mitch tells it, ‘Come June’ is incidental, like something that may as easily have happened as not. But beneath this looseness, the music was always waiting. “I felt like if I was a kettle, I was starting to boil,” he says. “I felt a lot of change going on around then. I don't know if it's a coincidence that these songs were happening then or not. It was right before I became a parent, and while these songs are nothing to do with that, they were happening side by side. It's kinda the invisible photo book to me.”

The first song to exist in any form was the title track, which he made a demo of in 2019. “That was the first song to nowhere,” he says. “I guess I kinda cracked the egg then. It was actually the last song to be recorded – I wanted to be done with ten songs, but Rob [Schnapf, producer] told me to keep going. Originally I was really focused on this being a very minimal, acoustic record, but songs like 'Here Comes the Comeback' broke that wall down, so a song like 'Come June' fits on there a bit better.” In another of the many examples of luck leading Mitch in the right direction, the title track is one of the defining songs of the record, leaning on a psychedelic organ and showcasing a Lennon-esque vocal. “I don't know what I was talking about on that song,” he says. “It sounds like heartbreak or something to me.”

Meanwhile 'Here Comes the Comeback' points more to his love of ‘80s rock bands like The Black Crowes, with swirling electric guitars gliding over melancholy chords. It's more upbeat, more direct than a lot of the record, but simultaneously carries the same laidback ease that permeates everything Mitch writes; this song, more than any other on ‘Come June’, parallels the stadium-filling songs that he wrote with Styles. “I would always wonder what pile an idea would land on: is it for Harry, or for me?“ he explains. “But now I know what Harry likes and probably wouldn't want, and any more than that I keep for myself. All you can do is throw shit at the wall and see what sticks, whoever it's for.”

With Mitch's laissez-faire approach, it's hard to say what comes next - or even what will happen with this album. “So much of what this record does now is not up to me anymore,” he says. “If it can provide some companionship then that's sort of all I can hope for. All my favourite records make me feel a bit better when I put them on.” But if Mitch has any more of the luck that brought him here, ‘Come June’ will rightly be remembered as a defining moment for him, the moment he became his own artist and his fans finally hear that reclusive voice.