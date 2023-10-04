Album Review

Mitch Rowland - Come June

There’s a warmth to it that suggests comfort; a carefully-constructed quiet to contrast with the chaos outside.

Mitch Rowland - Come June

Reviewer: Bella Martin

Released: 3rd October 2023

Label: Erskine / Giant

There’s a warmth to ‘Come June’, with its deft use of well-worn chord structures, classic songwriting and its protagonist’s soft vocal to suggest comfort, a cocoon almost, a carefully-constructed quiet to contrast with the chaos outside. And, without putting too fine a point on it, the chaos that surrounded Mitch Rowland around the genesis of this debut album is not the kind which could be understated. A chance invitation to the studio sessions a friend was working on eventually became a multiple GRAMMY winning turn as songwriting collaborator with, and guitarist in Harry Styles’ live band. Naturally, there is overlap, largely in the superstar’s more subdued moments: say, the lilting ‘Canyon Moon’, soft build of ‘Fine Line’ or the delicate layers of ‘Ever Since New York’. But for the most part, ‘Come June’ exists in traditional singer-songwriter territory: not least does Mitch’s vocal bear an uncanny resemblance to that of Elliott Smith, but the instrumentation around him and his guitar is so careful - the lilting piano of ’Goes With Everything’, say, or the shuffling percussion that eggs on a classic rock riff on ‘On The Line’. The standout here is ‘When It All Falls Down’, a swirling, building number. Whether its boxing match is allegory or not - it’s hard not to read the line “Businessmen are cracking up / Watching blood turn to gold” as otherwise from someone who’s lived in the eye of the music industry’s storm for the past few years - the song is still a gut punch.

Play Video

Tags: Mitch Rowland, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album ‘Little Rope’

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album Little Rope

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY