News

Mitch Rowland shares Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album Come June’

The record is set for release in October.

Mitch Rowland shares ‘Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album ‘Come June’
Photo: Luke Atkinson

17th August 2023

Mitch Rowland, News, Listen

Mitch Rowland — best known as songwriting collaborator with and guitarist in Harry Styles’ live band — has shared a second taste of his forthcoming debut solo album. 

Come June’ is set for release on 6th October via Erskine Records / Giant Music, and following the title track shared alongside the record’s announcement, today comes Bluebells’.

Of the song, he says: This was the first song I finished after finding out my wife and I were having a baby. We were stranded out in the English countryside for a little while and caught the bluebells blooming during that time. Seeing them is kind of like a wave goodbye to the cold. Quite a sight.”

Listen below.

Tags: Mitch Rowland, News, Listen

Latest News

Kojaque releases new track ‘CABRA DRIVE’

Kojaque releases new track CABRA DRIVE’

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album ‘WRECKED’

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album WRECKED’

100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

YOWL release new single, ‘The Machine’

YOWL release new single, The Machine’

The National release new songs ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’

The National release new songs Space Invader’ and Alphabet City’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY