Mitch Rowland shares ‘Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album ‘Come June’

Mitch Rowland — best known as songwriting collaborator with and guitarist in Harry Styles’ live band — has shared a second taste of his forthcoming debut solo album.

‘Come June’ is set for release on 6th October via Erskine Records / Giant Music, and following the title track shared alongside the record’s announcement, today comes ​‘Bluebells’.

Of the song, he says: ​“This was the first song I finished after finding out my wife and I were having a baby. We were stranded out in the English countryside for a little while and caught the bluebells blooming during that time. Seeing them is kind of like a wave goodbye to the cold. Quite a sight.”

Listen below.