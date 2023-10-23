The title feels provocative – why ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’? “Well, the actual song ‘PARANOIA’ was written with Eg White (Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding). And getting off the tube on the way to his house, it was fresh out of lockdown, just coming into all the cost of living stuff, and Partygate,” he begins. “There was just a stink in the air.” It’s a tension at the heart of the album – one where inner beauty rubs up directly against the chaos of life right now. “Oh yeah, 100%,” SIPHO. nods. “It was, ‘Today just feels fucking weird’.”

The other half of the title - the ‘prayers’ - is perhaps a more nuanced subject to tackle. On the one hand, religion definitely plays a part in the record: he’s literally kneeling in prayer on the album cover. On the other, early press around his career honed in on his upbringing as part of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, despite his insistence that it wasn’t part of how he saw his music. It’s a focus that feels more related to the fact that he’s a Black artist from Birmingham than anything else, and when this is put to him, SIPHO. and his manager both burst into laughter. “Yeah! Oh my god, sorry – we’ve gone on about this for ages. We even had to make a really intentional steer with this project: no church stuff, nothing, because people lean into that and it does become a very core part of every press thing,” he says, still laughing.

He also sees it with the description of his music as ‘R&B’, even though you’ll just as easily find distorted guitars or manic drums on his tracks. “I’ve just made 12 songs of everything I could possibly think of,” he says by way of a description. “Shit’s wild, bro...” So, what narrative would he rather have around his music? He stops to think. “It’s an excellent question, but there’s only so much I can do to create the narrative,” he explains. “I think I’ve just got to focus on making the music for now. I’m 23, in the middle of a cost of living crisis, trying to become a solid human being and pay my taxes on time. I think right now is not a time for definites!”

