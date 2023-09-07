News

SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)

It comes ahead of his debut LP, which lands next month.

SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’
Photo: Marco Grey

7th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

SIPHO., News, Listen

Back with his latest single, SIPHO. has today shared ‘LOCK IT IN (NO REGRETS)’ - a dynamic, genre-spanning track that sees him assume a bold, unapologetic narrative voice. Of the track, he has said: “Once again it’s a character piece, but this is almost a part of me. It’s me being an overt kind of villain. Sometimes you have to be mean - like ‘I did this thing for myself, my bad’. It’s brash, and psychotic, and in your face, but in a classy way.”

The track arrives ahead of the release of his debut album, ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’ (out 27th October via Dirty Hit), and joins ‘SOBER’, ‘ARMS’ and ‘THE CHEMICALS’ to be the fourth single shared from the record.

Read more from SIPHO. in our November 2021 magazine interview here, and watch a live video of SIPHO. performing ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’ below:

This autumn, SIPHO. will also embark on his debut headline tour of the UK and Ireland, visiting the following cities:

NOVEMBER
15 Dublin, The Grand Social
17 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
18 Manchester, YES
19 Bristol, Dareshack
21 Brighton, Patterns
22 London, The Jazz Cafe
23 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

Tags: SIPHO., News, Listen

Latest News

Tkay Maidza drops confident new single ‘WUACV’

Tkay Maidza drops confident new single WUACV

Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

Marika Hackman is back with new single, ‘No Caffeine’

Marika Hackman is back with new single, No Caffeine

The Rolling Stones announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

The Rolling Stones announce new album Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending’

Christine and the Queens debut new video for Marvin descending

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY