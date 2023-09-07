SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’

Back with his latest single, SIPHO. has today shared ‘LOCK IT IN (NO REGRETS)’ - a dynamic, genre-spanning track that sees him assume a bold, unapologetic narrative voice. Of the track, he has said: “Once again it’s a character piece, but this is almost a part of me. It’s me being an overt kind of villain. Sometimes you have to be mean - like ‘I did this thing for myself, my bad’. It’s brash, and psychotic, and in your face, but in a classy way.”

The track arrives ahead of the release of his debut album, ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’ (out 27th October via Dirty Hit), and joins ‘SOBER’, ‘ARMS’ and ‘THE CHEMICALS’ to be the fourth single shared from the record.

Read more from SIPHO. in our November 2021 magazine interview here, and watch a live video of SIPHO. performing ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’ below:

