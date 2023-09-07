News
SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’
It comes ahead of his debut LP, which lands next month.
Back with his latest single, SIPHO. has today shared ‘LOCK IT IN (NO REGRETS)’ - a dynamic, genre-spanning track that sees him assume a bold, unapologetic narrative voice. Of the track, he has said: “Once again it’s a character piece, but this is almost a part of me. It’s me being an overt kind of villain. Sometimes you have to be mean - like ‘I did this thing for myself, my bad’. It’s brash, and psychotic, and in your face, but in a classy way.”
The track arrives ahead of the release of his debut album, ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’ (out 27th October via Dirty Hit), and joins ‘SOBER’, ‘ARMS’ and ‘THE CHEMICALS’ to be the fourth single shared from the record.
Read more from SIPHO. in our November 2021 magazine interview here, and watch a live video of SIPHO. performing ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’ below:
This autumn, SIPHO. will also embark on his debut headline tour of the UK and Ireland, visiting the following cities:
NOVEMBER
15 Dublin, The Grand Social
17 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
18 Manchester, YES
19 Bristol, Dareshack
21 Brighton, Patterns
22 London, The Jazz Cafe
23 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
Read More
SIPHO. shares latest single ‘The Chemicals’
He’s also embarking on his debut headline tour of the UK and Ireland this autumn.
9th August 2023, 1:49pm
SIPHO. drops new video for latest single ‘SOBER’
The Birmingham singer will also be touring the UK and Ireland later this year.
1st August 2023, 10:48am
SIPHO. announces new EP ‘She Might Bleed’
Listen to new track ‘Occasion’ now.
20th January 2022, 10:34am
Sipho: “I’m just trying to normalise being me”
From Birmingham to beaming into the nation's living rooms, 21-year-old Sipho is making cathartic masterpieces with a twinkle in his eye.
17th November 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.