SIPHO. - PRAYERS & PARANOIA

SIPHO. - PRAYERS & PARANOIA4 Stars
Where SIPHO. shines brightest is when he’s keeping a little for himself.
With a voice like SIPHO.’s one imagines it’d be all too tempting to stuff a debut album full of big-hitters: crank the power, range and emotions up to eleven twelve times over and call it a day. And indeed, the moments during ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’ where maximalism meets a cloying crescendo are in fact the record’s least interesting: the Motown rhythm section of ‘LOCK IT IN’ and the piano-led ‘FILL ME UP’ are almost too obvious and lack as a consequence. Instead, where SIPHO. shines brightest is when he’s keeping a little for himself. Take opener ‘ELEVATION’, which contrasts his angelic tone with increasingly aggressive drums and looping backing vocals to claustrophobic ends. Or ‘GLUE’ as it crashes headfirst into hypnotic jungle beats. Those same rhythms are taken down a notch for the gorgeously rich ‘PRAYERS’, making for a trip hop-like number that sounds at once familiar, yet completely new. A solid introduction to a stellar voice - and often texturally fascinating artist.
Like A Prayer: SIPHO.
A debut record full of sonic exploration and social investigation, 'PRAYERS & PARANOIA' may come loaded with weight but SIPHO. is rising high.
23rd October 2023, 2:30pm
SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’
It comes ahead of his debut LP, which lands next month.
7th September 2023, 11:16am
SIPHO. shares latest single ‘The Chemicals’
He’s also embarking on his debut headline tour of the UK and Ireland this autumn.
9th August 2023, 1:49pm
SIPHO. drops new video for latest single ‘SOBER’
The Birmingham singer will also be touring the UK and Ireland later this year.
1st August 2023, 10:48am
