Do you think the songs benefited from having that closeness between you in the band; not just when you were recording, but in terms of how much time you’ve spent together generally since 'Unlearning'?

Yeah, and you go through all sorts together. That week we were at The Vale, I only ended up spending two or three days there, because of a family emergency. The day after that happened, we’d always planned to be in Paris for a day, to play this show for Louboutin. The band went ahead and did it without me, with my voice on tracks, because we were contracted to do it. Twenty minutes before they went on stage, our guitarist had an allergic reaction to peanuts. He managed to power through! But then ended up in hospital until five in the morning, and then went straight back to Worcestershire to carry on recording. It was just [a case of] endless tragedies befalling us, but we really looked after each other, and we felt like we came out of it a much stronger group than before, because we proved we could get through all this crazy stuff whilst recording what we think is a great record.

That seems to have translated into a real synergy between the members of the band on this album - you wrote songs individually, but the same themes keep cropping up.

Definitely. A song like 'Gnomes' - that's ostensibly about a fictional character who's found fame and they find it hard to balance that with their home life, and it causes relationship problems. That was partly about other members of the band, and it was partly about my own life when I'd struggled with that balance. Then songs by Jack like 'Pearl' and 'You Make Me Feel So Dumb' are about being away from home a lot, or being at networking events and feeling out of place. And they were coming from his perspective, but the lyrics related the way the rest of us felt about those things as well. So, I think the sheer amount of time we've spent together over the last few years has influenced this record.

How important was it to explore themes of gender dysphoria on songs like ‘The Warping’?

Very. The title track was one of the first songs written for the album, and it was a hard one to get right. I’m really proud of the lyrics - they very accurately convey how I feel, and they’re about gender dysphoria, but they relate to other themes on the album, because dysphoria’s made more difficult by other problems that I have. Like, I find myself feeling jealous of other bands writing songs I wish I’d written, and I think I wouldn’t feel like that to the same extent if I was feeling more comfortable with myself and my gender. And ‘The Captain’ is a meta song - it’s a fictional story - but there’s some serious undertones about toxic masculinity and the climate crisis, and the links in between. I feel like I’ve said these things in a way that’s true to me, in the way that I should be saying them.