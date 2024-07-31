Coming soon

American Football to celebrate 25th anniversary of self-titled debut with remastered edition and covers album

The upcoming covers release is set to feature Ethel Cain, Blondshell, Manchester Orchestra and more.

31st July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

To mark a whole quarter of a century since the release of their beloved 1999 self-titled debut album, midwest emo icons American Football have announced two special reworks of the LP: a fully remastered ‘American Football (25th Anniversary Edition)’ and an ‘American Football (Covers)’ record (both slated for release on 18th October via Polyvinyl Record Co.). 

The covers album will feature contributions from the likes of Ethel Cain, Blondshell, Manchester Orchestra, and Iron & Wine - the latter of whom have transformed ‘Never Meant’ for the project’s just-released lead single. 

“When the first Iron & Wine record came out, it threaded the needle between Townes Van Zandt and Elliott Smith. It felt like if Nick Drake grew up with us listening to Fugazi before pivoting to making bedroom art folk”, American Football’s Steve Holmes has said of the partnership. 

“In other words, it was exactly what we would have been making if our first record came out when we were 28 instead of 22. Sam Beam is an incredible songwriter and interpreter of song, and it is beyond flattering that he would take the time to interpret one of ours.”

You can check out the official video for Iron & Wine’s ‘Never Meant’ cover - which sees footage of Sam get projected onto the American Football House in Urbana, Illinois - below. 

Play Video

The full tracklists for both American Football’s forthcoming releases are as follows:

American Football (25th Anniversary Edition):
1. Never Meant
2. The Summer Ends
3. Honestly?
4. For Sure
5. You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon
6. But the Regrets Are Killing Me
7. I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional
8. Stay Home
9. The One With the Wurlitzer

American Football (Covers):
1. Iron & Wine - Never Meant
2. Blondshell - The Summer Ends
3. Novo Amor & Lowswimmer - Honestly?
4. Ethel Cain - For Sure
5. Yvette Young - You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon
6. Girl Ultra - But the Regrets Are Killing Me
7. M.A.G.S. - I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional
8. Manchester Orchestra - Stay Home
9. John McEntire - The One With the Wurlitzer

