Bolis Pupul announces debut solo album ‘Letter To Yu

Having spent the year touring internationally alongside his frequent collaborator Charlotte Adigéry (in support of their 2022 record ‘Topical Dancer’), Bolis Pupul has now shared news of his first solo outing. His debut album ‘Letter To Yu’ will arrive on 8th March 2024 via Soulwax’s label DEEWEE, and will pay homage to his Chinese roots and his late mother, Yu Wei Wun.

Commenting on the experience of creating the record, Bolis has said: “Even though this trip was very emotional and at times sad, I also had some great times that just made me really happy. This resulted in a very uplifting melody where I felt like I could handle my life.”

Recently released lead single ‘COMPLETELY HALF’ features field recordings captured on the Hong Kong subway, and arrives accompanied by a poignant video that follows Bolis as he searches the city for his late mother. Watch it below: