Caribou is back with M/A/R/R/S-influenced new single ‘Volume’ 

DJ and producer Caribou - aka Dan Snaith - has shared his latest single ‘Volume’, a rework of M/A/R/R/S’ global hit and game-changing 1987 dance track ‘Pump Up The Volume’.

It follows the release of April’s ‘Honey’ and last month’s ‘Broke My Heart’, and is accompanied by a visualiser that pays homage to its ’80s influences via collaged-together retro footage. “‘Pump up the Volume’ was the first time in my life I heard electronic music - sitting in front of the family stereo system listening to the top 40 countdown on the radio when I was a kid”, Dan has reflected.

“It completely blew my mind - it sounded like something from another world. It’s stuck with me ever since - I always wanted to rework it in some way. I didn’t consciously think about it when I started working on my track but I think there’s something really nice about having gone right back to the very beginning in making this.”

Watch the video for ‘Volume’ here: