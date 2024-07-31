Listen now

Caribou is back with M/A/R/R/S-influenced new single ‘Volume’ 

The track has landed alongside a suitably retro video, too.

31st July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DJ and producer Caribou - aka Dan Snaith - has shared his latest single ‘Volume’, a rework of M/A/R/R/S’ global hit and game-changing 1987 dance track ‘Pump Up The Volume’. 

It follows the release of April’s ‘Honey’ and last month’s ‘Broke My Heart’, and is accompanied by a visualiser that pays homage to its ’80s influences via collaged-together retro footage. “‘Pump up the Volume’ was the first time in my life I heard electronic music - sitting in front of the family stereo system listening to the top 40 countdown on the radio when I was a kid”, Dan has reflected. 

“It completely blew my mind - it sounded like something from another world. It’s stuck with me ever since - I always wanted to rework it in some way. I didn’t consciously think about it when I started working on my track but I think there’s something really nice about having gone right back to the very beginning in making this.”

Watch the video for ‘Volume’ here: 

Play Video

Caribou also recently announced a February 2025 UK tour, including a three night residency at London’s Roundhouse. Check out his full upcoming live schedule below: 

OCTOBER 2024
13 Shizuoka, Asigiri Jam Festival
14 Tokyo, O-East
17 Amsterdam, Amsterdam Dance Event

NOVEMBER 2024
08 Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum *
09 Portland, OR, Roseland Theater *
10 Seattle, WA, Showbox Sodo *
12 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater *
13 Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Expo Hall *
15 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom * ^
17 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed *
18 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern *
19 Washington, D.C, The Anthem *
20 Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall *
21 Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall at Avant Gardner *
23 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall *
24 Toronto, ON, History *
25 Montreal, QC, L’Olympia *

* = support from Yunè Pinku
^ = with Joy Orbison

FEBRUARY 2025
03 Paris, Zenith Paris, La Villette “
04 Esch/Alzette, Rockhal “
06 London, Roundhouse ” (sold out)
07 London, Roundhouse ” (sold out)
08 London, Roundhouse ” (sold out)
09 Leeds, 02 Academy “
10 Bristol, Bristol Beacon “
11 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique “
12 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique “
14 Berlin, UFO (Velodrom) “

” = support from Ela Minus

