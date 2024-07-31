Listen now
Caribou is back with M/A/R/R/S-influenced new single ‘Volume’
The track has landed alongside a suitably retro video, too.
DJ and producer Caribou - aka Dan Snaith - has shared his latest single ‘Volume’, a rework of M/A/R/R/S’ global hit and game-changing 1987 dance track ‘Pump Up The Volume’.
It follows the release of April’s ‘Honey’ and last month’s ‘Broke My Heart’, and is accompanied by a visualiser that pays homage to its ’80s influences via collaged-together retro footage. “‘Pump up the Volume’ was the first time in my life I heard electronic music - sitting in front of the family stereo system listening to the top 40 countdown on the radio when I was a kid”, Dan has reflected.
“It completely blew my mind - it sounded like something from another world. It’s stuck with me ever since - I always wanted to rework it in some way. I didn’t consciously think about it when I started working on my track but I think there’s something really nice about having gone right back to the very beginning in making this.”
Watch the video for ‘Volume’ here:
Caribou also recently announced a February 2025 UK tour, including a three night residency at London’s Roundhouse. Check out his full upcoming live schedule below:
OCTOBER 2024
13 Shizuoka, Asigiri Jam Festival
14 Tokyo, O-East
17 Amsterdam, Amsterdam Dance Event
NOVEMBER 2024
08 Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum *
09 Portland, OR, Roseland Theater *
10 Seattle, WA, Showbox Sodo *
12 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater *
13 Los Angeles, CA, Shrine Expo Hall *
15 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom * ^
17 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed *
18 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern *
19 Washington, D.C, The Anthem *
20 Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall *
21 Brooklyn, NY, Great Hall at Avant Gardner *
23 Toronto, ON, Massey Hall *
24 Toronto, ON, History *
25 Montreal, QC, L’Olympia *
* = support from Yunè Pinku
^ = with Joy Orbison
FEBRUARY 2025
03 Paris, Zenith Paris, La Villette “
04 Esch/Alzette, Rockhal “
06 London, Roundhouse ” (sold out)
07 London, Roundhouse ” (sold out)
08 London, Roundhouse ” (sold out)
09 Leeds, 02 Academy “
10 Bristol, Bristol Beacon “
11 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique “
12 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique “
14 Berlin, UFO (Velodrom) “
” = support from Ela Minus
More like this
Caribou shares new track ‘You Can Do It’
And it’s accompanied by a cute AF new vid.
24th August 2021
Floating Points remixes Caribou’s ‘Sister’ and ‘Never Come Back’
The ‘Suddenly’ cuts get some brand new reworkings.
30th June 2020
Four Tet remixes Caribou’s ‘Never Come Back’
The ‘Suddenly’ cut gets a reworking.
15th May 2020
Caribou — Suddenly
4 Stars
It continues Caribou’s knack of releasing albums that are both accessible and explorative.
27th February 2020
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.