Joanna Sternberg shares standalone single ‘Neighbors

It follows the release of their recent album ‘I’ve Got Me’

Photo: Michael Levitan

5th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Earlier this year, Joanna Sternberg put out their label debut ‘I’ve Got Me’, a strikingly personal and touchingly poignant record. They’ve today shared a new single entitled ‘Neighbors’, which sees Joanna explore their “social anxiety and how it manifests in the context of the high rise building I live in.” Continuing, they explain that “I often am unsure of so many social rules and social cues that I just wind up either shutting down completely, or acting like an over-friendly almost muppet-like version of a human. This song is definitely intended to be sort of tongue-in-cheek/silly (I am very inspired by Randy Newman!) I performed this song at my piano in my living room and my very multi-talented friend Chris Miller recorded and mastered it!”

Listen to ‘Neighbors’ here:

Play Video
New York's Joanna Sternberg opens up about their artistic inspirations and using songwriting as therapy

Album out now

We spoke to the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist about the release of their latest album, 'I've Got Me'.

Joanna has recently supported the likes of Kurt Vile and The Lemon Twigs, while they’ll be setting off on their first UK and European tour at the end of this year, including a newly added London date at St Matthias Church. Get tickets here, and check out the other European shows below.

NOVEMBER
09 Utrecht, Le Guess Who Festival
10 London, Pitchfork Festival London, St Matthias Church
11 London, Pitchfork Festival London, King’s Place (sold out)
12 Kortrijk, Sonic City
14 Paris, Le Consulat
16 Lisbon, Vale Perdido

