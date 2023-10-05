Joanna Sternberg shares standalone single ‘Neighbors

Earlier this year, Joanna Sternberg put out their label debut ‘I’ve Got Me’, a strikingly personal and touchingly poignant record. They’ve today shared a new single entitled ‘Neighbors’, which sees Joanna explore their “social anxiety and how it manifests in the context of the high rise building I live in.” Continuing, they explain that “I often am unsure of so many social rules and social cues that I just wind up either shutting down completely, or acting like an over-friendly almost muppet-like version of a human. This song is definitely intended to be sort of tongue-in-cheek/silly (I am very inspired by Randy Newman!) I performed this song at my piano in my living room and my very multi-talented friend Chris Miller recorded and mastered it!”

Listen to ‘Neighbors’ here:

