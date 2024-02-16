Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single ‘God’s Country’

Following on from their no-holds-barred debut EP ‘You’re Welcome’, Brighton punks Lambrini Girls are back with their latest single ‘God’s Country’.

Fuelled by driving riffs and their now-signature sardonic lyricism, the track takes aim at the Tory government and questions exactly how this country can be considered ‘great’ when austerity, poverty, and prejudice are rife.

Commenting on ‘God’s Country’, the band have explained that “it’s our long overdue call-out of the government and rise of the far right. We wrote this a few months back, when the political landscape had evidently reached a global boiling point.

“Great Britain. Think colonial, shit-hole, chunk of land. Thriving off unhinged nationalism, fed to us by the right red hand of unelected prime ministers. Despite this, we have the audacity to call our country ‘Great’. So we ask you, ‘Are you sure?’ We could deep dive into inspirations and influences- but the songs about politics, not us. We hope the song speaks for itself. Rishi, Cameron, Cummings, Starmer - you’re all on our shit list.”

Watch the official video for ‘God’s Country’ - directed and filmed by Lambrini Girls themselves, alongside Jessie Morgan - below.