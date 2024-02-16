News
Lambrini Girls reject patriotism on incendiary new single ‘God’s Country’
They’ve also announced a show at Scala this summer - their biggest London headline to date.
Following on from their no-holds-barred debut EP ‘You’re Welcome’, Brighton punks Lambrini Girls are back with their latest single ‘God’s Country’.
Fuelled by driving riffs and their now-signature sardonic lyricism, the track takes aim at the Tory government and questions exactly how this country can be considered ‘great’ when austerity, poverty, and prejudice are rife.
Commenting on ‘God’s Country’, the band have explained that “it’s our long overdue call-out of the government and rise of the far right. We wrote this a few months back, when the political landscape had evidently reached a global boiling point.
“Great Britain. Think colonial, shit-hole, chunk of land. Thriving off unhinged nationalism, fed to us by the right red hand of unelected prime ministers. Despite this, we have the audacity to call our country ‘Great’. So we ask you, ‘Are you sure?’ We could deep dive into inspirations and influences- but the songs about politics, not us. We hope the song speaks for itself. Rishi, Cameron, Cummings, Starmer - you’re all on our shit list.”
Watch the official video for ‘God’s Country’ - directed and filmed by Lambrini Girls themselves, alongside Jessie Morgan - below.
What’s more, the band have also confirmed that they’ll be playing London’s Scala on 13th June for what will be their biggest show to date. It follows their recent gig at the capital’s MOTH Club, during which they quite literally set fire to the stage.
Get tickets for their Scala headline here, and and check out their other upcoming tour dates below.
FEBRUARY 2024
07 Lille, Aeronef
27 Toulouse, Le Bikini
29 Rennes, Route du Rock Hiver @ L’Antipode
MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Les Inrocks Festival @ Le 104
02 Annecy, Festival Hors Pistes
10-16 Texas, SXSW
22 Azores Islands, Tremor Festival
30 Angouleme, Dust is Precious @ La Nef
MAY 2024
04 Brussels, Nuits Botanique
17 Le Havre, Foul Weather Festival
25 London, Wide Awake Festival
27/Hamburg, Molotow
29 Berlin, Urban Spree
31 Hellendoorn, Dauwpop
JUNE 2024
13 London, Scala, London
22 Harlem, Kliko Festival @ Patronnat
JULY 2024
06 Kraggenburg, Wilde Weide
07 Gierle, Sjock Festival
10 Cheltenham, 2000Trees
26 Le Garric, Xtreme Fest
AUGUST 2024
02 Pikehall, Y Not? Festival
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest
