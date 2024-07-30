Coming soon

Mura Masa confirms new LP ‘Curve 1’ 

His latest single, ‘FLY’, is an ode to club music and dark dancefloors.

Mura Masa confirms new album 'Curve 1' and shares new single 'FLY'

30th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Grammy winning producer Mura Masa is back with the news that his next album, ‘Curve 1’, will arrive on 23rd August via his own imprint, Pond Recordings. 

It’ll see him move away from the pop influences of his recent releases (2022’s ‘demon time’ and 2020’s ‘RYC’), and will instead embrace darker sonics. Explaining more about the project’s concept, he has shared: “’Curve 1’ is ultimately a manifestation of an attitude I’ve been cultivating in my personal life; ignore everything. All the content, all of the attention economy, all of it. In doing that, the really meaningful and vital parts of what’s around you make themselves known and unignorable, demanding your energy.”

Continuing, he states: “It’s my first offering as an independent artist through my own record label, and as such I wanted it to be as free and anti-narrative as possible. Impressionistic. Music as entertainment has in many cases, to me, become very advertorial and excessively sentimental in terms of creating narrative around albums and artists. 

“I wanted to strip this away as much as possible to leave room for the music to create its own meaning in the lives of people who form connections with it. It’s hard for me not to explain away the intricacies and ideas contained within these records after having theorised and tolled and executed them over the course of nearly three years, but I think it’s far more fitting of the album’s intent to say simply: listen to it in the dark.”

Aptly, ‘Curve 1’ has been formally introduced via the club-ready new track ‘FLY’ (feat. Cherish) - the latest in a string of singles that have seen Mura Masa collab with yeule and sample Griff. Check out ‘FLY’ below. 

Play Video

Tags: News, Listen, Mura Masa

Latest News

Porridge Radio announce fourth album 'Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me'

Porridge Radio announce fourth album Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Killer Mike announces surprise album 'Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints'

Killer Mike announces surprise album Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single 'High'

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single High’

Victoria Canal offers up new single 'California Sober'

Victoria Canal offers up new single California Sober’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

More like this

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY