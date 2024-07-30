Mura Masa confirms new LP ‘Curve 1’ 

Grammy winning producer Mura Masa is back with the news that his next album, ‘Curve 1’, will arrive on 23rd August via his own imprint, Pond Recordings.

It’ll see him move away from the pop influences of his recent releases (2022’s ‘demon time’ and 2020’s ‘RYC’), and will instead embrace darker sonics. Explaining more about the project’s concept, he has shared: “’Curve 1’ is ultimately a manifestation of an attitude I’ve been cultivating in my personal life; ignore everything. All the content, all of the attention economy, all of it. In doing that, the really meaningful and vital parts of what’s around you make themselves known and unignorable, demanding your energy.”

Continuing, he states: “It’s my first offering as an independent artist through my own record label, and as such I wanted it to be as free and anti-narrative as possible. Impressionistic. Music as entertainment has in many cases, to me, become very advertorial and excessively sentimental in terms of creating narrative around albums and artists.

“I wanted to strip this away as much as possible to leave room for the music to create its own meaning in the lives of people who form connections with it. It’s hard for me not to explain away the intricacies and ideas contained within these records after having theorised and tolled and executed them over the course of nearly three years, but I think it’s far more fitting of the album’s intent to say simply: listen to it in the dark.”

Aptly, ‘Curve 1’ has been formally introduced via the club-ready new track ‘FLY’ (feat. Cherish) - the latest in a string of singles that have seen Mura Masa collab with yeule and sample Griff. Check out ‘FLY’ below.