Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour
The 28-date run will see her play cities across the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.
Following the release of her superlative debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’ (read our full review below), self-branded “emotional junglist” Nia Archives has announced plans to take the record on the road for an international tour - one which will see her play 28 shows across three continents in late 2024 / early 2025.
Kicking off on 19th September in Washington DC, the string of dates will include turns at London’s recently re-opened, beloved Brixton Academy (on 8th November) and LA’s iconic Fonda Theatre (25th September), before concluding with a show at New Zealand’s Auckland Town Hall on 26th January 2025.
Nia is no stranger to the art of a live show, having curated her own UP YA ARCHIVES parties, sold out a Warehouse Project takeover, and broken records with her International Women’s Day Boiler Room set.
Tickets for the Junglists World Tour are on sale now; check out where you can catch Nia below.
Junglists World Tour dates:
SEPTEMBER 2024
19 TBA, Washington, DC
20 TBA, Miami, FL (*not on sale on 7th June)
21 Making Time, Philadelphia, PA
25 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
28 Portola Music Festival, San Francisco, CA
OCTOBER 2024
01 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA
04 Celebrities, Vancouver, BC
05 Daisy Chain, San Diego, CA
09 SAT, Montreal, QC
10 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON
11 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY
30 TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow
31 NX, Newcastle
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Depot Mayfield, Manchester (*not on sale on 7th June)
02 The Academy, Dublin,
06 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
08 O2 Academy Brixton, London
12 La Madeleine, Brussels
13 Amager Bio, Copenhagen
15 Elysee Montmartre, Paris
16 Melkweg, Amsterdam
17 Metropol, Berlin
JANUARY 2025
17 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
18 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
23 Metro City, Perth
24 PICA, Melbourne
26 Auckland Town Hall, Auckland
Nia Archives presents ‘Silence Is Loud’ to HERE at Outernet with celebratory swagger
Her boundary-pushing, genre-hopping triumph of a debut album has just landed; this show feels like something of a victory lap for an artist whose star is about to go supernova.
22nd April 2024, 6:00pm
Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud
4-5 Stars
Her trailblazer status has never been more assured.
10th April 2024, 8:00am
Nia Archives shares video for latest album preview ‘Unfinished Business’
The visual sees her visit everywhere from a chippy to a rave.
18th March 2024, 11:17am
Nia Archives announces debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’
The BBC Sound Of alumnus has also shared a new track of the same name.
19th February 2024, 11:00am
