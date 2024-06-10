News

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

The 28-date run will see her play cities across the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Photo: Lola Banet

10th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of her superlative debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’ (read our full review below), self-branded “emotional junglist” Nia Archives has announced plans to take the record on the road for an international tour - one which will see her play 28 shows across three continents in late 2024 / early 2025. 

Kicking off on 19th September in Washington DC, the string of dates will include turns at London’s recently re-opened, beloved Brixton Academy (on 8th November) and LA’s iconic Fonda Theatre (25th September), before concluding with a show at New Zealand’s Auckland Town Hall on 26th January 2025. 

Nia is no stranger to the art of a live show, having curated her own UP YA ARCHIVES parties, sold out a Warehouse Project takeover, and broken records with her International Women’s Day Boiler Room set. 

Tickets for the Junglists World Tour are on sale now; check out where you can catch Nia below. 

Junglists World Tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2024
19 TBA, Washington, DC
20 TBA, Miami, FL (*not on sale on 7th June)
21 Making Time, Philadelphia, PA
25 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
28 Portola Music Festival, San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER 2024
01 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA
04 Celebrities, Vancouver, BC
05 Daisy Chain, San Diego, CA
09 SAT, Montreal, QC
10 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON
11 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY
30 TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow
31 NX, Newcastle

NOVEMBER 2024
01 Depot Mayfield, Manchester (*not on sale on 7th June)
02 The Academy, Dublin,
06 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
08 O2 Academy Brixton, London
12 La Madeleine, Brussels
13 Amager Bio, Copenhagen
15 Elysee Montmartre, Paris
16 Melkweg, Amsterdam
17 Metropol, Berlin

JANUARY 2025
17 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
18 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
23 Metro City, Perth
24 PICA, Melbourne
26 Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

