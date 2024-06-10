Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Following the release of her superlative debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’ (read our full review below), self-branded “emotional junglist” Nia Archives has announced plans to take the record on the road for an international tour - one which will see her play 28 shows across three continents in late 2024 / early 2025.

Kicking off on 19th September in Washington DC, the string of dates will include turns at London’s recently re-opened, beloved Brixton Academy (on 8th November) and LA’s iconic Fonda Theatre (25th September), before concluding with a show at New Zealand’s Auckland Town Hall on 26th January 2025.

Nia is no stranger to the art of a live show, having curated her own UP YA ARCHIVES parties, sold out a Warehouse Project takeover, and broken records with her International Women’s Day Boiler Room set.

Tickets for the Junglists World Tour are on sale now; check out where you can catch Nia below.