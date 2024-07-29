Listen
NIKI shares new track ‘Tsunami’ from forthcoming album ‘Buzz’
Jakarta-born, LA-based singer has shared the final preview from her third album, which is due out early next month.
Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter NIKI has returned with another brand new track, ‘Tsunami’. Her latest single gets lifted from her forthcoming new album ‘Buzz’, and follows on from last month’s astrologically-inspired cut ‘Blue Moon’.
Due for release next Friday (9th August), her third album sees the singer dealing with “an identity crisis. It took a lot of trial and error, and I just stumbled upon pieces of myself along the way. I named it ‘Buzz’ because it feels like I’m on the precipice of something about to happen.”
Alongside the track itself, NIKI has shared an appropriately reflective video, which sees the star frollicking on a beach, reflecting the tender nature of the song. Check out the video below, and remind yourself of her upcoming touring plans - which include to shows in the UK in November - underneath the player.
SEPTEMBER 2024
05 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
07 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08 Washington DC, The Anthem
12 Philadelphia, PA, The Met
13 New York City, NY, SummerStage in Central Park
16 Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
17 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
19 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
20 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheatre
21 Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
25 Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
27 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
29 Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
OCTOBER 2024
01 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center
03 Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre
08 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
10 Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
11 Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
14 San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
17 Portland, OR, Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
18 Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
19 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
27 Brussels, La Madeleine
29 Cologne, Palladium
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Paris, L’Olympia
02 Rotterdam, Poppodium 013
06 Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
07 London, OVO Arena, Wembley
10 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2025
09 Hong Kong
11 Manila
12 Manila
14 Jakarta
15 Jakarta
18 Singapore
20 Taipei
22 Bangkok
25 Kuala Lumpur
26 Kuala Lumpur
MARCH 2025
05 Perth
07 Brisbane
09 Sydney
13 Melbourne
15 Auckland
