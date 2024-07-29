NIKI shares new track ‘Tsunami’ from forthcoming album ‘Buzz’

Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter NIKI has returned with another brand new track, ‘Tsunami’. Her latest single gets lifted from her forthcoming new album ‘Buzz’, and follows on from last month’s astrologically-inspired cut ‘Blue Moon’.

Due for release next Friday (9th August), her third album sees the singer dealing with “an identity crisis. It took a lot of trial and error, and I just stumbled upon pieces of myself along the way. I named it ‘Buzz’ because it feels like I’m on the precipice of something about to happen.”

Alongside the track itself, NIKI has shared an appropriately reflective video, which sees the star frollicking on a beach, reflecting the tender nature of the song. Check out the video below, and remind yourself of her upcoming touring plans - which include to shows in the UK in November - underneath the player.