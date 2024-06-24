NIKI shares latest single ‘Blue Moon’

Having recently confirmed details of her third studio album ‘Buzz’ (out on 9th August via 88rising) with the release of lead single ‘Too Much Of A Good Thing’, NIKI has now shared another preview, the astrologically-inspired new cut ‘Blue Moon’.

Speaking about the inspirations behind the track, the Jakarta-born, LA-based star has commented: “I wrote ‘Blue Moon’ lamenting the slow, then sudden demise of a truly significant relationship. It’s about the deepest and rarest of loves we might stumble upon (once in the bluest of moons, if we’re lucky), and then realizing we’d stumbled upon it too early for it to stand a chance. It’s that classic trope of right person, wrong time.”

You can check out the Wizard of Oz-inspired video for ‘Blue Moon’ below.