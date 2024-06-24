News
NIKI shares latest single ‘Blue Moon’
Her forthcoming album, ‘Buzz’, arrives this summer.
Having recently confirmed details of her third studio album ‘Buzz’ (out on 9th August via 88rising) with the release of lead single ‘Too Much Of A Good Thing’, NIKI has now shared another preview, the astrologically-inspired new cut ‘Blue Moon’.
Speaking about the inspirations behind the track, the Jakarta-born, LA-based star has commented: “I wrote ‘Blue Moon’ lamenting the slow, then sudden demise of a truly significant relationship. It’s about the deepest and rarest of loves we might stumble upon (once in the bluest of moons, if we’re lucky), and then realizing we’d stumbled upon it too early for it to stand a chance. It’s that classic trope of right person, wrong time.”
You can check out the Wizard of Oz-inspired video for ‘Blue Moon’ below.
What’s more, to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘Buzz’, NIKI is set to embark on a mammoth world tour, including shows in the UK, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; check out the full schedule below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
05 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
07 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08 Washington DC, The Anthem
12 Philadelphia, PA, The Met
13 New York City, NY, SummerStage in Central Park
16 Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
17 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
19 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
20 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheatre
21 Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
25 Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
27 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
29 Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
OCTOBER 2024
01 Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center
03 Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre
08 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
10 Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
11 Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre
14 San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
17 Portland, OR, Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
18 Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
19 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
27 Brussels, La Madeleine
29 Cologne, Palladium
NOVEMEBR 2024
01 Paris, L’Olympia
02 Rotterdam, Poppodium 013
06 Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
07 London, OVO Arena, Wembley
10 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2025
09 Hong Kong
11 Manila
12 Manila
14 Jakarta
15 Jakarta
18 Singapore
20 Taipei
22 Bangkok
25 Kuala Lumpur
26 Kuala Lumpur
MARCH 2025
05 Perth
07 Brisbane
09 Sydney
13 Melbourne
15 Auckland
