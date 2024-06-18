News

Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album ‘Stampede’

It’ll feature collabs with Kylie, Elton, Beck and more.

Photo: Ben Prince

18th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Orville Peck, News

Hot on the heels of his huge recent single ‘Midnight Ride’ (which featured none other than Kylie Minogue and Diplo), Orville Peck has now announced that he’ll be releasing a full duets album called ‘Stampede’ on 2nd August via Warner Records.

Set to feature collaborations with Elton John, Willie Nelson, Noah Cyrus and more, the LP will complete the collection of duets he shared under the moniker ‘Stampede: Vol. 1’ last month. “This project has always been something I’ve fantasized about, so to see it finally come to fruition really is a dream come true,” Peck has commented. 

You can listen to ‘Midnight Ride’ and check out ‘Stampede”s full tracklist below.

Play Video

‘Stampede’ full tracklist: 

1. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other [with Willie Nelson]
2. The Hurtin’ Kind [with Midland]
3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) [with Elton John]
4. Back At Your Door [with Debbii Dawson]
5. Chemical Sunset [with Allison Russell]
6. Death Valley High [with Beck]
7. How Far Will We Take It? [with Noah Cyrus]
8. Miénteme [with Bu Cuaron]
9. Papa Was a Rodeo [with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway]
10. Midnight Ride [with Kylie Minogue and Diplo]
11. Ever You’re Gone [with Teddy Swims]
12. You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) [with Margo Price]
13. Where Are We Now? [with Mickey Guyton]
14. Conquer The Heart [with Nathaniel Rateliff]
15. Rhinestone Cowboy [with TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood]

Tags: Orville Peck, News

Latest News

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Pixey shares latest album preview ‘Bring Back The Beat’

Pixey shares latest album preview Bring Back The Beat’

JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single ‘Don’t Rely On Other Men’

JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single Don’t Rely On Other Men’

Ezra Collective announce new album ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

Ezra Collective announce new album Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

Orla Gartland unveils vulnerable new single ‘Mine’

Orla Gartland unveils vulnerable new single Mine’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

The Greatest Showman: Orville Peck

The Greatest Showman: Orville Peck

Presenting country through a proudly campy, queer lens, Orville Peck has been changing the game since cantering into view with debut "Pony'. On "Bronco', he's taking us on an even more untamed ride.

1st April 2022, 12:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY