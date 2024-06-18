Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album ‘Stampede’

Hot on the heels of his huge recent single ‘Midnight Ride’ (which featured none other than Kylie Minogue and Diplo), Orville Peck has now announced that he’ll be releasing a full duets album called ‘Stampede’ on 2nd August via Warner Records.

Set to feature collaborations with Elton John, Willie Nelson, Noah Cyrus and more, the LP will complete the collection of duets he shared under the moniker ‘Stampede: Vol. 1’ last month. “This project has always been something I’ve fantasized about, so to see it finally come to fruition really is a dream come true,” Peck has commented.

You can listen to ‘Midnight Ride’ and check out ‘Stampede”s full tracklist below.