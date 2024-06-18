News
Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album ‘Stampede’
It’ll feature collabs with Kylie, Elton, Beck and more.
Hot on the heels of his huge recent single ‘Midnight Ride’ (which featured none other than Kylie Minogue and Diplo), Orville Peck has now announced that he’ll be releasing a full duets album called ‘Stampede’ on 2nd August via Warner Records.
Set to feature collaborations with Elton John, Willie Nelson, Noah Cyrus and more, the LP will complete the collection of duets he shared under the moniker ‘Stampede: Vol. 1’ last month. “This project has always been something I’ve fantasized about, so to see it finally come to fruition really is a dream come true,” Peck has commented.
You can listen to ‘Midnight Ride’ and check out ‘Stampede”s full tracklist below.
‘Stampede’ full tracklist:
1. Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other [with Willie Nelson]
2. The Hurtin’ Kind [with Midland]
3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) [with Elton John]
4. Back At Your Door [with Debbii Dawson]
5. Chemical Sunset [with Allison Russell]
6. Death Valley High [with Beck]
7. How Far Will We Take It? [with Noah Cyrus]
8. Miénteme [with Bu Cuaron]
9. Papa Was a Rodeo [with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway]
10. Midnight Ride [with Kylie Minogue and Diplo]
11. Ever You’re Gone [with Teddy Swims]
12. You’re an Asshole, I Can’t Stand You (and I Want a Divorce) [with Margo Price]
13. Where Are We Now? [with Mickey Guyton]
14. Conquer The Heart [with Nathaniel Rateliff]
15. Rhinestone Cowboy [with TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood]
