The Last Dinner Party share video for ‘The Feminine Urge’, cover Blondie’s ‘Call Me’

The band’s outstanding debut was also shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Prize last week.

29th July 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Not only have The Last Dinner Party been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize, but they’ve also shared a brand new video for their standout track ‘The Feminine Urge’, and shared a cover of musical legends Blondie, to boot.

The quintet - who have been on tour over in Australian and Japan in recent weeks - have shared a mesmerising new clip for their ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ track - as directed by Harv Frost, who worked on their videos for ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’ - which sees the band transformed into a troupe of dancers and entertainers, with a somewhat surreal twist. 

What’s more, the group also recently recorded a ‘Like A Version’ session for Australia’s Triple J radio station, in which they covered Blondie’s iconic hit ‘Call Me’ - check out their cover, and the video for ‘The Feminine Urge’ below.

Play Video
Play Video

The Last Dinner Party are currently on a huge tour across the world, which is set to culminate with their UK and European shows later this year. Check out their full schedule below.

JULY 2024
31 Kansas City, The Truman, Kansas City (sold out)

AUGUST 2024
02 Saint Charles, IA, Hinterland Music Festival
04 Chicago, Lollapalooza
06 Englewood, Gothic Theatre (sold out)
07 Salt Lake City, The Complex (sold out)
09 San Francisco, Outside Lands Festival
10 Los Angeles, The Fonda (sold out)
22 Paris, Rock en Seine
24 Reading, Reading Festival
25 Leeds, Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Belfast, The Telegraph Building (sold out)
20 Glasgow, O2 Academy (sold out)
21 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (sold out)
23 Newcastle, O2 City Hall (sold out)
24 Leeds, O2 Academy (sold out)
25 Sheffield, Octagon Centre (sold out)
27 Norwich, The LCR, UEA (sold out)
28 Lincoln, The Engine Shed (sold out)
29 Cardiff, Tramshed, Cardiff (sold out)

OCTOBER 2024
01 Birmingham, O2 Academy (sold out)
02 Nottingham, Rock City (sold out)
04 Bristol, O2 Academy (sold out)
05 Southampton, O2 Guildhall (sold out)
07 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (sold out)
08 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (sold out)
10 Glasgow, O2 Academy (sold out)
11 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (sold out)
12 Liverpool, Mountford Hall (sold out)
14 Cambridge, Corn Exchange (sold out)
16 London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)
17 London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)
19 London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)
28 Paris, L’Olympia 
29 Brussels, Cirque Royal 
31 Amsterdam, Paradiso 

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Cologne, E-Werk, Cologne 
03 Ultrecht, TivoliVredenburg 
05 Lyon, L’Épicerie Moderne 
06 Munich, Tonhalle 
07 Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus 
09 Gdansk, Inside Seaside Festival 
12 Vienna, MuseumsQuartier – Halle E 
13 Zurich, X-TRA 
14 Parma, Barezzi Festival @ Teatro Regio 
16 Luxembourg, Rockhal Club 

Get tickets to watch The Last Dinner Party live now.

