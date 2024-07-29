The Last Dinner Party share video for ‘The Feminine Urge’, cover Blondie’s ‘Call Me’

Not only have The Last Dinner Party been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize, but they’ve also shared a brand new video for their standout track ‘The Feminine Urge’, and shared a cover of musical legends Blondie, to boot.

The quintet - who have been on tour over in Australian and Japan in recent weeks - have shared a mesmerising new clip for their ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ track - as directed by Harv Frost, who worked on their videos for ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’ and ‘My Lady Of Mercy’ - which sees the band transformed into a troupe of dancers and entertainers, with a somewhat surreal twist.

What’s more, the group also recently recorded a ‘Like A Version’ session for Australia’s Triple J radio station, in which they covered Blondie’s iconic hit ‘Call Me’ - check out their cover, and the video for ‘The Feminine Urge’ below.