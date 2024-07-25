Charli XCX, CMAT, English Teacher & more shortlisted for the 2024 Mercury Prize

Brat summer is still marching on! The 2024 Mercury Prize shortlist has been revealed and it’s a doozy: Charli XCX, CMAT, English Teacher, The Last Dinner Party and Nia Archives are all amongst the artists who appear on this year’s Album of the Year list.

The twelve albums shortlisted for this year’s edition of the Mercury Prize were announced this morning (Thursday 25th July) at a launch event in London, and live on BBC Radio 6 music.

Other acts shortlisted this year include BERWYN, for his recently-released record ‘Who Am I’, Cat Burns for her debut ‘early twenties’ and Corinne Bailey Rae for her incredible ‘Black Rainbows’.

This year’s shortlist includes eight female (or female-fronted) artists, with half of the shortlist hailing from areas outside of London.

Check out the full shortlist below.

Barry Can’t Swim - ‘When Will We Land?’

BERWYN - ‘Who Am I’

Beth Gibbons - ‘Lives Outgrown’

Cat Burns - ‘early twenties’

Charli XCX - ‘BRAT’

CMAT - ‘Crazymad, for Me’

Corinne Bailey Rae - ‘Black Rainbows’

corto.alto - ‘Bad with Names’

English Teacher - ‘This Could Be Texas’

Ghetts ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’

Nia Archives - ‘Silence Is Loud’

The Last Dinner Party - ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’

This year’s shortlisted albums were decided by a panel of judges that includes of 6 Music & Radio 2 Head Jeff Smith, DJ Jamz Supernova, journalist and broadcaster Sophie Williams, and The Times’ music critic Will Hodgkinson.