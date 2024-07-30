Listen

Victoria Canal offers up new single ‘California Sober’

Her newest track follows on from last month’s ‘June Baby’.

30th July 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Just a month on from the release of her recent single ‘June Baby’, Victoria Canal has offered up another new track, this time in the form of ‘California Sober’.

Packed with steamy Cuban-inspired beats, her newest offering is a sizzling but addictive affair. “I’m hopped up on the feeling of romance, and I’m more in my body than I’ve ever been,” Victoria has said, of the track. It lands after the release of ‘June Baby’ - which arrived back in, you guessed it, June - which saw Canal collaborate with The 1975’s Ross MacDonald, before the band’s George Daniel added some “production flourishes”. The two tracks mark the start of a new era for the singer songwriter, after she released her EP ‘WELL WELL’ last year.

As well as sharing ‘California Sober’ - which you can hear below - Victoria also recently announced a slew of upcoming live shows, which includes a handful of dates supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends over in the US and a full headline tour of the UK. Dig into her upcoming touring schedule underneath the player. 

Play Video

AUGUST 2024
17 Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands 

SEPTEMBER 2024
07 Superbloom Festival - Munich, Germany 
16 Vivarium - Milwaukee, WI, USA 
17 Space - Evanston, IL, USA 
19 The Basement - Columbus, OH, USA 
21 Iron Blossom Festival - Richmond, VA, USA 
23 The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC, USA 
24 Vinyl - Atlanta, GA, USA 
25 3rd and Lindsley - Nashville, TN, USA 
27 20 Front Street - Lake Orion, MI, USA 
29 Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH, USA 
30 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA, USA * 

OCTOBER 2024
02 Sylvee - Madison, WI, USA * 
03 Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN, USA * 
04 Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA, USA * 
09 La Nau - Barcelona, Spain 
10 Conde Duque - Madrid, Spain 
12 Musicbox Lisboa - Lisbon, Portugal  
13 Porto Mouco - Porto, Portugal 
19 The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK 
21 O2 Institute 3 - Birmingham, UK 
24 EartH Theatre - London, UK 
26 Strange Brew - Bristol, UK 
28 Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands 
31 AB Club - Brussels, Belgium  

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Yuca - Cologne, Germany 
03 Frannz Club - Berlin, Germany 
05 Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, Germany 
09 Le Quai M - La Roche sur Yon, France 
10 Le Rocher De Palmer - Bordeaux, France  
12 La Boule Noire - Paris, France 
13 La Bulle Café - Lille, France 
14 Le 106 - Rouen, France 

 *supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends 

Get tickets to watch Victoria Canal live now.

