Victoria Canal offers up new single ‘California Sober’

Just a month on from the release of her recent single ‘June Baby’, Victoria Canal has offered up another new track, this time in the form of ‘California Sober’.

Packed with steamy Cuban-inspired beats, her newest offering is a sizzling but addictive affair. “I’m hopped up on the feeling of romance, and I’m more in my body than I’ve ever been,” Victoria has said, of the track. It lands after the release of ‘June Baby’ - which arrived back in, you guessed it, June - which saw Canal collaborate with The 1975’s Ross MacDonald, before the band’s George Daniel added some “production flourishes”. The two tracks mark the start of a new era for the singer songwriter, after she released her EP ‘WELL WELL’ last year.

As well as sharing ‘California Sober’ - which you can hear below - Victoria also recently announced a slew of upcoming live shows, which includes a handful of dates supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends over in the US and a full headline tour of the UK. Dig into her upcoming touring schedule underneath the player.