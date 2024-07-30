Listen
Victoria Canal offers up new single ‘California Sober’
Her newest track follows on from last month’s ‘June Baby’.
Just a month on from the release of her recent single ‘June Baby’, Victoria Canal has offered up another new track, this time in the form of ‘California Sober’.
Packed with steamy Cuban-inspired beats, her newest offering is a sizzling but addictive affair. “I’m hopped up on the feeling of romance, and I’m more in my body than I’ve ever been,” Victoria has said, of the track. It lands after the release of ‘June Baby’ - which arrived back in, you guessed it, June - which saw Canal collaborate with The 1975’s Ross MacDonald, before the band’s George Daniel added some “production flourishes”. The two tracks mark the start of a new era for the singer songwriter, after she released her EP ‘WELL WELL’ last year.
As well as sharing ‘California Sober’ - which you can hear below - Victoria also recently announced a slew of upcoming live shows, which includes a handful of dates supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends over in the US and a full headline tour of the UK. Dig into her upcoming touring schedule underneath the player.
AUGUST 2024
17 Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
SEPTEMBER 2024
07 Superbloom Festival - Munich, Germany
16 Vivarium - Milwaukee, WI, USA
17 Space - Evanston, IL, USA
19 The Basement - Columbus, OH, USA
21 Iron Blossom Festival - Richmond, VA, USA
23 The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC, USA
24 Vinyl - Atlanta, GA, USA
25 3rd and Lindsley - Nashville, TN, USA
27 20 Front Street - Lake Orion, MI, USA
29 Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH, USA
30 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA, USA *
OCTOBER 2024
02 Sylvee - Madison, WI, USA *
03 Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN, USA *
04 Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA, USA *
09 La Nau - Barcelona, Spain
10 Conde Duque - Madrid, Spain
12 Musicbox Lisboa - Lisbon, Portugal
13 Porto Mouco - Porto, Portugal
19 The Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK
21 O2 Institute 3 - Birmingham, UK
24 EartH Theatre - London, UK
26 Strange Brew - Bristol, UK
28 Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 AB Club - Brussels, Belgium
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Yuca - Cologne, Germany
03 Frannz Club - Berlin, Germany
05 Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, Germany
09 Le Quai M - La Roche sur Yon, France
10 Le Rocher De Palmer - Bordeaux, France
12 La Boule Noire - Paris, France
13 La Bulle Café - Lille, France
14 Le 106 - Rouen, France
*supporting Sammy Rae & The Friends
Records, etc at
Victoria Canal - Well Well / Elegy (Vinyl LP - black)
More like this
Faye Webster to play The Great Escape 2024 Spotlight show
The Brighton showcase has also revealed the final names on its First Fifty bill, and announced its lead country partner.
15th November 2023
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.