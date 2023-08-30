Wicketkeeper unveil newest cut ‘Something I’ve Never Seen

Multi-instrumentalist trio Wicketkeeper have today shared ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’, a yearning, undulating track that will appear on next month’s ‘Zambroni’ (out 22nd September via Umpire Records). It follows the recent release of singles ‘Alarm Clock Radio’ and ‘Backwards Again’, which marked the band’s return following their 2020 debut LP ‘Shonk’.

“I love the lackadaisical groove to this song”, the band’s Simon Morley has explained of ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’. “The temp and Ryan’s laid back bendy lead lines really informed the lyrics. It explores existentialism and the choices we make: choices of when to take action, and when to accept that what will be, will be. All the language around that scenario seems quite negative. ‘To succumb’, ‘to surrender’, ‘give in’, but really I think there’s a lot to be said about not trying to change things out of your control. At this point I realise I sound like a climate change denier, that’s not what I’m talking about! I just like the idea of a call to inaction.”

Listen to ‘Something I’ve Never Seen’ below: