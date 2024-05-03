Album Review

Home Counties - Exactly As It Seems

A strong and audacious debut.

Home Counties - Exactly As It Seems

Reviewer: Brad Sked

Released: 3rd May 2024

Label: Submarine Cat

It’s a bold, but respectable, move for an act to change up their sound and embark on a sonic u-turn. It’s even more bold for an outfit to go out on a limb and switch things up before they’ve even released an album. Former scuzz-merchants Home Counties, however, began this step with a synth-charged post-pandemic 180, and now they’ve admirably followed through on debut LP ‘Exactly As It Seems’. Setting the pace for what’s to come, ’Uptight’ shows off the new(ish) direction of the outfit, as the band swiftly delve into more tech-house territory. A rave-filled, late night groover pitched somewhere between Primal Scream and Confidence Man, it’s the kind of appealing banger that’d be at home in both indie-sleaze club nights and on WKD-drenched dance floors. ‘Bethnal Green’, meanwhile, is gloriously bonkers, and sees the group commentate on the gentrification of its namesake locale via another heady, bass-laden skittish ripper - as if Snapped Ankles were swallowed into a Super Nintendo to start a rave band with Bowser.

It’s not all ravey vibes though: Home Counties bring the dynamism too, delving into funky art-pop across both the aptly titled ‘Funk U Up’ and groove-heady ‘Dividing Lines’, while ‘Wild Guess’ crosses the boundaries of dreamy indie and soul, with a touch of bossa nova, before erupting into the realms of drum’n’bass. Looking deeper though, ‘Exactly As It Seems’ isn’t all change for the sextet; Home Counties still explore the myriad of despairs of modern day British living for many, making it much more profound than another synth-heavy late night party album. A strong and audacious debut.

Play Video

Tags: Home Counties, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Exactly As It Seems via Rough Trade

Find ‘Exactly As It Seems’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (yellow) - £23.99

Cd - £10.99

Vinyl LP (clear) - £23.99

Home Counties Tickets

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Oslo, Hackney, London

Latest News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share ‘The Making Of Wild God - Part 1’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share The Making Of Wild God — Part 1’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single Sink Ya Teeth’

CMAT drops new track ‘Aw, Shoot!’

CMAT drops new track Aw, Shoot!’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles Toro’ and Alone In Miami’

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY