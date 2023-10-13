Blink-182, The O2, London: The iconic pop-punk trio make a celebratory return to the capital

This celebratory spirit infuses the show as a whole, as the crowd roar along to every second of their hefty 27-strong setlist. And while some moments provide proper spine-tingly stuff - Travis' phenomenal drumming during self-titled cut ‘Violence’; the volume that ‘I Miss You’’s iconic second verse is sung back at them; the indoor fireworks which are set off during ‘Dammit’ - there is still something a little ramshackle present. Between-song banter between Mark and guitarist Tom Delonge comes off rushed and, at times, nonsensical, while the juvenile jokes - which, of course, have populated so much of their career - don’t always land. In complete contrast, the humour of their early tracks - their self-declared “national anthem” ‘Family Reunion’ gets an early look-in, while ‘Happy Holidays, You Bastard’ is given a turbocharged second airing - is a giddy delight, serving up a dose of naughty nostalgia for the halcyon days of the 90s.

Regardless, tonight is a poignant but joyful affair, perhaps best captured during Mark’s speech introducing ‘Adam’s Song’: “I felt like I was dying, and there were days where I felt like I wanted to die,” he pauses, visibly choked up, referencing his recent cancer battle, as Tom whips support from the crowd. “I was shitty and empty, and then we started recording and touring, and this band - this tour, and every single one of you here tonight - is saving my life a second time.” It's an undeniably powerful admission, and that it comes from one of pop-punk’s most iconically tongue-in-cheek bands shows just how much this means to them. They might have had to reach the brink once again to get here, but there’s not a person in The O2 this evening that’s not thrilled they did.