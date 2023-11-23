Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred again.. and more to headline Reading & Leeds 2024

Teenage rite of passage and festival season behemoth, Reading & Leeds have this evening unveiled their 2024 headliners. Having upped the ante in 2021 from three to six main acts, R&L will next summer welcome Fred again.. and Lana Del Rey for UK festival exclusives, as well as see Britpop’s R Kid Liam Gallagher return to mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ by playing the beloved album in full, alongside cuts from his solo discography.

Also gracing the twin main stages will be indie festival mainstays Catfish and the Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon, while pop-punk icons Blink-182 will continue celebrating the reformation of their original lineup - Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus - by paying homage to Reading & Leeds’ alt-rock roots.

Elsewhere on the lineup, audiences will be treated to the stunning, Mercury Prize-shortlisted soul-pop of RAYE; the pioneering dubstep of Skrillex; the contemporary metal of Spiritbox; and the R&L return of young rapper Digga D.

Reading & Leeds 2024 will take place from 21st - 25th August 2024, and tickets will go on general sale at 8:30am on Thursday 30th November. And if all that’s not enough to get you in the mood, why not check out the aftermovies from R&L 2023 below? See you in the fields!