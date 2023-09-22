blink-182 share new single ‘One More Time’ & confirm new album

It’s been a big week for fans of blink-182: not only have the band shared two(!) brand new tracks, but the trio have also confirmed details of their ninth studio album ‘ONE MORE TIME…’.

The band are set to release their newest full-length on 20th October, and it’ll mark the first album from the band’s original line-up - aka Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge, who reunited with the band last year - since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’. The band have also shared an emotional trailer for the record, which you can watch in full here.

The seventeen-track record will also feature last year’s comeback single ‘Edging’, as well as their newest single, ‘One More Time’ - which arrives alongside a nostalgic video directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada - and a second new offering ‘More Than You Know’. Check out the full tracklisting for ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ below.

ANTHEM PART 3

DANCE WITH ME

FELL IN LOVE

TERRIFIED

ONE MORE TIME

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

TURN THIS OFF!

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

EDGING

YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT

BLINK WAVE

BAD NEWS

HURT (INTERLUDE)

TURPENTINE

FUCK FACE

OTHER SIDE

CHILDHOOD

And if that’s not enough, the trio are currently in the midst of an extensive European and UK tour, which will make stops in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month.

Check out ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’ below, and see their upcoming live shows underneath the player.