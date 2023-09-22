News

blink-182 share new single ‘One More Time’ & confirm new album

The trio’s first new record together since Tom Delonge rejoined the band is due out next month.

22nd September 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Blink 182, News

It’s been a big week for fans of blink-182: not only have the band shared two(!) brand new tracks, but the trio have also confirmed details of their ninth studio album ‘ONE MORE TIME…’.

The band are set to release their newest full-length on 20th October, and it’ll mark the first album from the band’s original line-up - aka Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge, who reunited with the band last year - since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’. The band have also shared an emotional trailer for the record, which you can watch in full here.

The seventeen-track record will also feature last year’s comeback single ‘Edging’, as well as their newest single, ‘One More Time’ - which arrives alongside a nostalgic video directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada - and a second new offering ‘More Than You Know’. Check out the full tracklisting for ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ below.

ANTHEM PART 3
DANCE WITH ME
FELL IN LOVE
TERRIFIED
ONE MORE TIME
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
TURN THIS OFF!
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
EDGING
YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT
BLINK WAVE
BAD NEWS
HURT (INTERLUDE)
TURPENTINE
FUCK FACE
OTHER SIDE
CHILDHOOD

And if that’s not enough, the trio are currently in the midst of an extensive European and UK tour, which will make stops in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month.

Check out ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’ below, and see their upcoming live shows underneath the player.

Play Video
Play Video

OCTOBER
02– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^
03 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^
04 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^
06 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^
08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^
09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^
11 – London, UK – The O2^
12 – London, UK – The O2^
14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^
15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^
16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^
21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

FEBRUARY 2024
09 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!
11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!
13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!
16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!
19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!
23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!
26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

^With Support from The Story So Far
!With Support from Rise Against

Tags: Blink 182, News

Latest News

The Neu Bulletin (HotWax, Talk Show, STONE and more!)

The Neu Bulletin (HotWax, Talk Show, STONE and more!)

Creeper share synth-laden new single ‘Black Heaven’

Creeper share synth-laden new single Black Heaven

Holly Humberstone releases latest pre-album single ‘Into Your Room’

Holly Humberstone releases latest pre-album single Into Your Room

Katie Gregson-Macleod announces forthcoming ‘Big Red’ EP

Katie Gregson-Macleod announces forthcoming Big Red’ EP

Bastille share official video for Hans Zimmer version of ‘Pompeii’

Bastille share official video for Hans Zimmer version of Pompeii

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY