blink-182 share new single ‘One More Time’ & confirm new album
The trio’s first new record together since Tom Delonge rejoined the band is due out next month.
It’s been a big week for fans of blink-182: not only have the band shared two(!) brand new tracks, but the trio have also confirmed details of their ninth studio album ‘ONE MORE TIME…’.
The band are set to release their newest full-length on 20th October, and it’ll mark the first album from the band’s original line-up - aka Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge, who reunited with the band last year - since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’. The band have also shared an emotional trailer for the record, which you can watch in full here.
The seventeen-track record will also feature last year’s comeback single ‘Edging’, as well as their newest single, ‘One More Time’ - which arrives alongside a nostalgic video directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada - and a second new offering ‘More Than You Know’. Check out the full tracklisting for ‘ONE MORE TIME…’ below.
ANTHEM PART 3
DANCE WITH ME
FELL IN LOVE
TERRIFIED
ONE MORE TIME
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
TURN THIS OFF!
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
EDGING
YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT
BLINK WAVE
BAD NEWS
HURT (INTERLUDE)
TURPENTINE
FUCK FACE
OTHER SIDE
CHILDHOOD
And if that’s not enough, the trio are currently in the midst of an extensive European and UK tour, which will make stops in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month.
Check out ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’ below, and see their upcoming live shows underneath the player.
OCTOBER
02– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^
03 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^
04 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^
06 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^
08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^
09 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^
11 – London, UK – The O2^
12 – London, UK – The O2^
14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^
15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^
16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^
21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
FEBRUARY 2024
09 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!
11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!
13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!
16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!
19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!
23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!
26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!
^With Support from The Story So Far
!With Support from Rise Against
