Cosmorat bring feisty fun to the latest edition of One Way Or Another showcase

While Storm Ciarán might be trying its best to cause a ruckus across London this evening, that’s not enough to put punters off venturing to the intimate confines of Stoke Newington’s Waiting Room for a night of scintillating new music.

Taking to the stage first for the latest edition of One Way Or Another - DIY’s monthly live series, in collaboration with Parallel Lines - Sol Child’s set-up may be more stripped back but her storytelling is bold; guiding us through her recent ‘Spring’s Dawn’ EP, her dreamy, pop-flecked offerings tell the story of a journey to self-acceptance, with ’Crutch’ - and its math-rocky backing and reflective lyricism - providing a particular highlight.