Cosmorat, Tonguetied and Sol Child to play November’s edition of One Way or Another

Last night, we kicked off the inaugural edition of DIY and promoters Parallel Lines’ new band spotlight night One Way or Another, and now we’ve got a new gig on the cards for you!

On 2nd November at intimate Stoke Newington hotspot The Waiting Room, we’ll be bringing you three more fresh-faced talents in the form of bouncing American-born, London-based outfit Cosmorat, the diaristic talents of Tonguetied (aka Elena Garcia), and Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Sol Child.

A chance to put your finger on the pulse of some of the brightest emerging talents, it’s gonna be a doozy.

Meanwhile, if you missed One Way or Another’s debut event with The Itch, Memory of Speke and Red Ivory, keep an eye out for our report on all the action (and give them all a listen while you’re at it).

Tickets for 2nd November with Cosmorat, Tonguetied and Sol Child go on sale 10am Monday (9th October), for a mere fiver each, plus booking fee.

Grab them right here and see you down the front.

