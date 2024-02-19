Los Campesinos! cement their beloved cult status at London’s Troxy

More than 15 years after the debut album that manoeuvred them into cult status, and 13 since their Budweiser-soundtracking crossover hit (a still-effervescent ‘You! Me! Dancing!’) granted them brief TV fame, tonight marks the biggest show Los Campesinos! have played to date. Long sold-out, it’s testament to a band that have stood the test of time not only through the music but by doubling down on their morals. A batch of reduced price tickets for low-income fans were released for the show; all-gender bathrooms have been introduced for the night, and there’s a time out area for those that need it.



In response, the septet have nurtured the sort of hardcore fanbase that only a cursory look at the persistently snaking merch queue needs to attest; it’s a reciprocal relationship that beams out through the crowd who, from front to very back, sing every word (of which there are, notoriously, many). It’s a good time to be an LC! fan - particularly when, halfway through, vocalist Gareth Campesinos! uses the opportunity to announce the band’s upcoming seventh record. “Do you like surprises? What if I told you that, for the last five months, we’ve been recording a new album? It’s out in the summer and none of you fuckers knew.” The pummelling crescendo of resultant teaser track ‘A Psychic Wound’ suggests they’ve lost none of their knack for big slabs of emotional catharsis in the seven years since their last.

